10 Favorite Male Lead Singers Of R&B Groups

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilRhs_0kXQ6eLL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CogD2_0kXQ6eLL00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

When considering the many avenues of music, nothing quite compares to the sound of synchronized voices making classic soul melodies in unison. Sometimes as a duo, most times as a quartet, R&B groups have mastered the skill of capturing the attention of fans who like hearing a variety of tones when it comes to their rhythm and blues intake. It’s a whole other ball game when talking about the appeal of male R&B groups.

To the many ladies across the world that made that fact possible, this one’s especially for you!

RELATED: Sorry, Diddy! 10 Artists That Prove R&B Isn’t Dead

Although the time has long gone where male R&B groups were going Diamond on the charts — shoutout to that classic sophomore album by Boyz II Men! — the music they’ve made and continue to make even to this day will always be timeless to our ears. Much of that can be credited to the lead singers, who each gave a signature sound to their respective lineups and even gave us some respectable solo work as well.

To show our love and appreciation for all the fellas that have swooned the world as leads of their groups, we came up with a list of 10 good men who will go down as forever faves. From their distinct vocals to being the glue amongst a group of guys — that’s a feat in itself! — we send our salute with this special tribute post.

Keep scrolling to see if you agree with our 10 favorite male lead singers in R&B groups, and definitely let us know who you think we missed and, dare we say it, who you also think shouldn’t be on the list at all:

1. Michael Jackson – The Jackson 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYvNG_0kXQ6eLL00
Source:Getty

2. Ralph Tresvant – New Edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1TLU_0kXQ6eLL00 Source:Getty

3. Aaron Hall – Guy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2mBF_0kXQ6eLL00
Source:Getty

4. Teddy Riley – Blackstreet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJXwg_0kXQ6eLL00 Source:Getty

5. Sisqo – Dru Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0negrO_0kXQ6eLL00
Source:Getty

6. Raphael Saadiq – Tony! Toni! Toné!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8L9l_0kXQ6eLL00 Source:Getty

7. Robert “R.L.” Huggar – Next

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oQC0_0kXQ6eLL00 Source:Getty

8. Jason “Jase” – Soul For Real

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3lUu_0kXQ6eLL00 Source:Getty

9. Marvin “Slim” Scandrick – 112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDp4R_0kXQ6eLL00 Source:Getty

10. K-Ci Hailey – Jodeci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qwjze_0kXQ6eLL00 Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA
