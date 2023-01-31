Our food spending habits are influenced by many things, such as trendy foods (remember when everyone was eating kale?), but recently, one of the most influential factors is inflation. Over the summer, food inflation was at its highest point since 1979, per Business Insider. This led to consumers changing their spending habits by keeping an eye out for sales, using coupons, or switching grocery stores completely – Aldi saw 2.5 million customers in May 2022, most of them from middle-to-high-income households. Others cut back their budget for non-essential food, which is classified as trading down – buying chicken instead of steak or opting for frozen vegetables over fresh. Some families even opted for buying whole or halves of animals, according to The Washington Post.

3 DAYS AGO