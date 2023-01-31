ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
Walmart just dropped a ton of weekend deals — starting at just $5!

The days are starting to get just a little bit longer, and Walmart's weekend deals a whole lot hotter! Snag a Shark vac for less than $100, a 55" smart TV for under $360 and earbuds for only $26! And oh yeah: If you're ready to start getting in shape for summer, we've got deals on workout equipment as well.
The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month

Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales. This month, Costco...
Walmart is practically giving away this Bomaker portable projector, plus more deals at Walmart

This Bomaker portable Wi-Fi projector is great for at-home movie nights. It provides vivid sharp projectors indoors or outdoors with a 9000:1 contrast ratio.  "I was so impressed the first time I powered the Bomaker up and projected to a plain white wall in my unfinished basement. I could not believe the clarity and the huge projected screen," writes one Walmart reviewer. Bomaker portable Wi-Fi projector, $70 (reduced from $160) ...
Why You May Be Seeing Less Beef And More Pork In Grocery Stores

Our food spending habits are influenced by many things, such as trendy foods (remember when everyone was eating kale?), but recently, one of the most influential factors is inflation. Over the summer, food inflation was at its highest point since 1979, per Business Insider. This led to consumers changing their spending habits by keeping an eye out for sales, using coupons, or switching grocery stores completely – Aldi saw 2.5 million customers in May 2022, most of them from middle-to-high-income households. Others cut back their budget for non-essential food, which is classified as trading down – buying chicken instead of steak or opting for frozen vegetables over fresh. Some families even opted for buying whole or halves of animals, according to The Washington Post.
