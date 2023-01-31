ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo 'agreed Bournemouth deal and had plane ready before owners opted for Hamed Traore transfer'

By Henry Tomlinson
 3 days ago
NICOLO ZANIOLO was ready to fly to England and join Bournemouth, according to reports.

The Italian has been linked to Premier League sides this month as he looks for an exit route from Serie A side Roma.

Nicolo Zaniolo was ready to fly to Bournemouth to complete a deal Credit: Getty
But the club opted to pursue Hamed Traore from Sassuolo Credit: Alamy

Bournemouth were tipped as the destination for the player before the move broke down.

The Cherries' new owners - which include Hollywood star Michael B Jordan - opted to pursue Hamed Traore from Sassuolo instead.

According to reporter Alfredo Pedulla, Zaniolo was so convinced that the deal was sorted that he had his flights ready to go.

He tweeted: "#Zaniolo had accepted #Bournemouth this morning: flights ready and yes absolute.

"But American ownership said no after taking #Traore"

Bournemouth are now trying to wrap up a £26million deal to sign the 22-year-old, according to The Athletic.

Zaniolo is also a target for Leeds, but they have already failed with a loan bid for the winger.

Roma want to sell the player but only if their asking price of £25million is met.

The Italian's agent Claudio Vigorelli is attempting to sort out a transfer to AC Milan, according to TV Dello Sport in Italy.

Mourinho spoke about the situation with Zaniolo recently and admitted it would be "unfortunate" if he stayed at the club.

He said: "I say unfortunately, because the player has been saying for a month that he wants to leave.

"If a player tells everyone he no longer wants to wear the Roma jersey, I have to say unfortunately.

"When a player tells you, the club and his team-mates: ‘I don’t want to wear the Roma jersey, I don’t want to play, I don’t want to go back to training…’ I have to say unfortunately.

"The ideal situation is for the player to be happy.

"I said that I expected him to stay, but as things stand today, I have to add unfortunately to that sentence."

