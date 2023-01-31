Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Rollover crash on I-35 near downtown caused by slick roads, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say slick roads may have contributed to a rollover crash near downtown overnight. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound on the lower level near South Alamo. According to police, the driver lost control due the slick roads and rolled...
Nearly 20,000 without power in San Antonio as Bexar County remains under Winter Storm Warning
Bexar County remains under a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service until 6 a.m. Thursday.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect arrested after crashing following a high-speed chase in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - Reports of shots fired at a home leads to a high-speed chase outside Bexar County and ends with one man in custody. The incident started just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Southeast Bexar County when deputies got a call about shots being fired at a home after some sort of argument.
San Antonio highway closures persist due to arctic blast, ice
Please use an alternative route.
foxsanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
KSAT 12
Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?
Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County. Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning. If fallen tree limbs ended up causing...
KSAT 12
Loop 1604 exit ramp near Lookout Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Loop 1604 westbound exit ramp at Lookout Road has reopened following a multi-vehicle pileup early Tuesday morning. SAPD did not say how many vehicles were involved or exactly why the crash occurred. It is unclear if there are any injuries. --- (Original Story) A...
KSAT 12
Ice damage follow-up: Tree branch breakage, insurance claims, and ways to help prevent it in the future
SAN ANTONIO – When the sun came up Wednesday morning, a light was shed on ice damage found in northern Bexar County and the Hill Country. Pictures sent in via KSAT Connect show broken tree limbs, downed power lines and even uprooted trees. Here’s a break down of what...
KSAT 12
Interstate 10 in Hill Country reopens following 18-wheeler pileup, multiple rollovers
SAN ANTONIO – Interstate 10 at the Kimble-Kerr county line has reopened following a pileup involving multiple 18-wheelers on Tuesday morning. Kerrville police said the westbound lanes of I-10 in the area are open, though traffic is moving slowly. Deputies in Kimble, Kerr and Kendall counties have dealt with...
cpsenergy.com
City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates
SAN ANTONIO (February 1, 2023) – The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
KSAT 12
Multi-car pileup on O’Connor bridge on NE Side due to ice, police say
SAN ANTONIO – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the O’Connor Road bridge, near North Weidner Road. According to police,...
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
foxsanantonio.com
18-wheeler accident temporarily shut down I-35 South near Von Ormy
SAN ANTONIO - A major accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed a portion of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along I-35 South near the Von Ormy Road exit. Police said that the driver of the big rig was stuck between a...
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
news4sanantonio.com
Few spotty showers in San Antonio as sunshine returns Thursday afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Hill Country and the Interstate 35 corridor. For Bexar County and some nearby counties, we have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory that runs until 8 a.m. with patches of freezing rain and ice accumulation can still make for hazardous driving conditions. Please give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning and drive safely.
Next 24 hours: Ice and rain will continue to impact Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for another round of winter weather. Many teachers, staff and students will enjoy the ice day on Wednesday with many San Antonio schools closed. Over the next 24 hours, San Antonians will see rounds of rainfall and even a wintry mix of...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 33,000 CPS Energy customers still without power after freezing rain drenches area
SAN ANTONIO - As the freezing rain moves through San Antonio, it is wreaking havoc on the power lines. This has caused some early morning power outages. As of 7:57 a.m. on Wednesday, over 33,000 CPS Energy customers are still without power. CPS Energy crews are working to restore power...
news4sanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING expanded to include Bexar County through Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
