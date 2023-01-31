Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Democratic National Committee is set to vote on the presidential nominating calendar for next year. Cedar Rapids Public Library to host Cat Cafe. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Cedar...
KCRG.com
Possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley coming to Iowa
Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Democratic National Committee is set to vote on the presidential nominating calendar for next year. Cedar Rapids Public Library to host Cat Cafe. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Cedar...
IA governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government
Iowa lawmakers spent Thursday working through the details of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly unveiled bill that would enact a major restructuring of state agencies.
beeherald.com
The School Choice War Is Finally Over In Iowa
Thank you to those who have fought so long and hard on behalf of the parents and children in Iowa. It’s an honor to serve during this historic time of our state’s history as we pass transformative, pro-family legislation like this. The school choice legislation the governor signed this week will honor the values of many families who have become disenfranchised by our one-size-fits-all education system.
Bill would allow Iowa hair stylists and cosmetologists to go mobile
A bill allowing hair stylists and cosmetologists to practice outside their brick-and-mortar spaces is moving forward in the Iowa Senate.
Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate
First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
Op-Ed: Placing Iowa’s income tax on the road to elimination
The last few years have been historic for state-based tax reform. The Tax Foundation reports that 43 states passed some form of tax reform in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Iowa led the way with passing the most comprehensive tax reform measure in the nation. Iowa led the way in what has been referred to as the state “flat tax revolution.” Gov. Kim Reynolds and the legislature passed a comprehensive tax reform measure that will phase out the current progressive nine-bracket income tax system and...
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Minnesota 'trans refuge' bill would block other state laws from stopping kids' gender changes
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A proposed bill in Minnesota would shield transgender people, their families and their medical providers from legal repercussions for traveling to Minnesota for gender change services. Bill HF146, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Leigh Finke, wants to make Minnesota a "trans refuge," according to...
impact601.com
Iowa governor signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
KCCI.com
Iowans could be banned from suing trucking companies for 'direct negligence' under proposed bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa trucking companies could see more protections if their drivers are involved in a serious crash. A bill being considered in the House would ban Iowans from suing trucking companies for "direct negligence." It would also put $1 million on non-economic damages if someone does...
ktvo.com
Unidentified object seen over mid-Missouri as Chinese Spy Balloon tracked over U.S.
NEW BLOOMFIELD — An unidentifiable and unconfirmed white object was seen flying over mid-Missouri Friday afternoon. KRCG 13 made multiple attempts but was unable to get any confirmation as to what the object was. The object could be seen from the KRCG 13 Weather Deck looking north, moving from west to east.
KIMT
Company says it has deals for two-thirds of proposed carbon capture pipeline across Iowa
AMES, Iowa – The company behind plans for a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa says it has secured agreements with property owners making up more than two-third of the proposed route across the state. “Every day, more and more Iowa landowners are signing easement agreements with Summit Carbon Solutions...
WQAD
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
Negotiations between the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees have stalled. Iowa reps say "vastly different currents" give the Illinois side an advantage.
Daily Iowan
School choice becomes nationwide conservative priority
Iowa is one of the first GOP-led states in the U.S. to expand access to private K-12 education with state taxpayer funds after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law “school choice” legislation on Jan. 24. Iowa is the newest addition to a growing list of states that have...
National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip
Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
iheart.com
House proposal would remove gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gender identity would no longer be protected under the Iowa Civil Rights Act in a bill introduced in the state House. The Iowa Civil Rights Act protects residents from being discriminated based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability.
Bill Targeting Gender Identity Moves Forward In Iowa Legislature
(Des Moines) The bill forcing teachers to tell parents their child’s gender identity is ready for debate in the Iowa House. The proposal also says teachers can’t affirm students’ gender identity, and parents can press legal action if they do. Several organizations are concerned that the legislation will negatively affect the mental health of Iowa’s LGBTQ+ youth. The proposal passed through the House Education Committee yesterday.
Comments / 0