After Omar vote, Mace eyes due process for House committee removals
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., hopes Thursday’s House vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee will be the last of its kind. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., hopes Thursday’s House vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee will be the last of its kind.
Biden to hold follow-up call on debt ceiling in coming days, McCarthy says
In response to a question from Spectrum News, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday told reporters that President Joe Biden would call the California Republican in the coming days to further discuss the debt ceiling. McCarthy's comments come one day after a high-stakes meeting with Biden about the country's debt...
Republican-led committee targets COVID relief aid for review
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday began their promised aggressive oversight of the Biden administration, focusing on what watchdogs described as “indications of widespread fraud” in federal coronavirus aid programs initiated under President Donald Trump. GOP lawmakers complained that too little attention was paid to the...
Biden, McCarthy meet face-to-face on debt crisis worries
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated budget talks — "a good first meeting," the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.
Rep. Jim Jordan holds first hearing, sets tone of chairmanship
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden’s handling of the United States-Mexico border is priority number one for Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee he now leads. What You Need To Know. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan chaired his first hearing Wednesday as head of the House...
Biden, Harris meet with Congressional Black Caucus members after Tyre Nichols' funeral
When Vice President Kamala Harris was called to the pulpit at the funeral for Tyre Nichols, she said the White House would settle for nothing less than ambitious federal legislation to crack down on police brutality. “We should not delay. And we will not be denied,” Harris said to applause...
Biden calls for unity at National Prayer Breakfast: 'Let's start treating each other with respect'
At Thursday's National Prayer Breakfast, President Joe Biden put out a call for unity, urging Americans – and the lawmakers who represent them – to treat one another with more respect. “In our politics and in our lives, we too often see each other as opponents and not...
'This is the best job I have ever had': Klain thanks Biden, passes Chief of Staff job to Zients
It was an emotional evening for outgoing White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who teared up as he said goodbye to his boss, President Joe Biden, as well as his staff and the American people on Wednesday night. “I knew this day would come, but, to state the obvious,...
Biden sounds ready to seek 2nd term while rallying Democrats
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded like a candidate making his case for a second term Friday night as he rallied a raucous meeting of national Democrats who chanted, “Four more years!”. The only thing missing was an official announcement — that's not expected for at least...
Texas AG Ken Paxton leads coalition of states again seeking to end DACA
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is again seeking to end the protections granted by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. Paxton, who was reelected in November, is leading a nine-state coalition challenging President Joe Biden’s version of DACA. Paxton earlier had success when the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the Obama-era version of DACA was unconstitutional.
Bill Clinton back at White House to push paid family leave
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three decades after Bill Clinton signed the nation’s family and medical leave law, he was back at the White House on Thursday to hold forth on what it’s meant to the country, unspooling his trademark blend of storytelling and wonkiness. The 42nd president, now...
Ohio lawmakers play key roles in busy week on Capitol Hill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Multiple Ohio legislators have been involved in work being done on Capitol Hill this week, including committees, legislation and investigations. The House voted Thursday to remove Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee, which Rep. Max Miller spoke about. Rep. Mike Turner hosted a...
Biden draws line on GOP agenda at DNC's winter meeting
President Joe Biden drew a line in the sand against the Republican legislative agenda on Friday, reminding attendees of the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting that he has veto power — and that he’s willing to use it. “Republicans tried to cut Social Security. That’s not going...
Biden admin. tackles credit card late fees in latest competition push
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new effort to cut down credit card late fees, the latest effort in a push to promote competition and eliminate “junk” fees, in a move that the nation’s consumer watchdog agency said could save Americans as much as $9 billion per year.
Biden, Clinton celebrate family leave law's 30th anniversary
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden on Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of the federal law that first secured Americans unpaid family and medical leave, again calling for guaranteed paid leave across the U.S. despite the defeat of his own expansion effort in 2021. At a White House event...
Sanders, Ciscomani to deliver GOP rebuttals to Biden’s State of the Union
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani will deliver Republican rebuttals to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made the announcement Thursday. “She is a servant-leader of true determination and...
Biden’s top economic adviser Brian Deese to depart White House
President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed news that Brian Deese, his top economic adviser, will depart the White House. Deese has served as the Director of the National Economic Council since day one of the Biden administration. He previously served in a number of roles in the Obama administration, including briefly leading the Office of Management and Budget in an acting capacity.
Ally claims Bolsonaro plotted coup to block Lula presidency
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian magazine on Thursday released audio of a senator claiming then President Jair Bolsonaro sought help in a plot to annul the October elections and keep himself in power. In the recording, Sen. Marcos do Val tells the magazine Veja that the idea...
Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid
Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them.
Pelosi to back Schiff in Calif. Senate race if Feinstein doesn't run
Just one week after announcing his bid for Senate, Rep. Adam Schiff has earned a major endorsement: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a press release from the Schiff campaign on Thursday, Pelosi said she will be “supporting [former] House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff" if Sen. Dianne Feinstein decides not to run for re-election.
