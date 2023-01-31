Read full article on original website
Atlantic, Saint Peter's, Virtua, 4 other systems partner with Wildflower Health on maternity care
Seven New Jersey health systems are partnering with digital health company Wildflower Health to boost maternity care in the state. The collaboration will give the health systems access to Wildflower's value-based care tools, a digital platform that allows for remote monitoring and virtual services, and health advocates and coaches. The...
Teaching hospitals tied to better patient outcomes at neighboring hospitals
Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center researchers found that the presence of academic medical centers were linked to better outcomes for patients treated at nearby community hospitals. The study, published Feb. 1 in JAMA Network Open, analyzed more than 22 million hospitalizations of older Medicare beneficiaries who received care from...
7 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are seven hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Nannette Berensen, PharmD, was named COO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health. 2. Thomas Rhodes was named COO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health's River Region. 3. David Byrd, group COO of...
Yale AI predicted physician turnover with 97% accuracy: study
Yale researchers found a machine-learning program could predict which physicians would leave the job and identified four variables that lead to high departure risk. The study, published Feb. 1 in the journal PLOS One, analyzed electronic health records for 319 physicians representing 26 medical specialities over a 34-month period. Data included time physicians spent using EHRs, clinical productivity measures such as patient volume, and physician demographics, including age and length of employment. During the analysis period, 13.8 percent of physicians departed.
5 hospital HR leaders on the move
The following hospital and health system human resources executives have recently been named to new roles:. 1. LeAnne Andersen was named chief people officer at the newly-formed Bellin and Gundersen Health System, dual headquartered in Green Bay, Wis., and La Crosse, Wis. 2. Lesley Zurek was named senior director of...
How social media can be a friend, not foe, to hospitals
Social media can be a valuable tool for promoting hospitals and health systems but can harm their reputations in a matter of "seconds" if used in the wrong way, human resources and marketing chiefs told Becker's. A few recent examples show the downsides. Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, part...
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. NOCD, a company offering virtual treatment options for obsessive-compulsive disorder, raised $34 million in a funding round that saw participation from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Cigna. Aluna, an artificial...
Cyberattacks highlight growing risk to healthcare systems, Fitch says
Recent cyberattacks on hospital and healthcare systems may not have a direct impact on credit ratings but do highlight an increased risk if more dangerous activity were to take place in the future, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 3 release. If more malicious attacks were to happen, hospitals could...
Partnership 'most likely' source of stabilization for cash-strapped California hospital, interim CEO says
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is seeking a buyer or partnership to stabilize its finances, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported Feb. 2. The hospital's interim CEO Mary Casillas told the outlet that a strategic partnership is the most likely source of long-term stabilization. "[Hazel Hawkins] cannot continue as...
CVS, Amazon, Optum: Health system CIOs on who will be the biggest disrupter of '23
As Amazon, CVS and Optum continue to utilize upstart companies that provide primary care, virtual care and in-home care to try to buy their way into the healthcare industry, health system CIOs told Becker's that they're betting on CVS and Optum to make the most disruption to the primary care arena in 2023.
Why the mpox outbreak only lasted 6 months: 3 notes for future infection crises
The highly infectious mpox virus, formerly called monkeypox, was declared a public health emergency in August and ended Jan. 31 thanks to an aggressive, highly coordinated public response, ABC News reported Feb. 2. In August, more than 450 people tested positive every day, with more than 30,000 cases and 28...
2 deaths spur recall of 19.7M drug delivery devices
Minneapolis-based Smiths Medical recalled nearly 20 million medical devices after two deaths, 25 injuries and 10,672 incidents were reported, the FDA said Feb. 2. In a Class I recall — the most serious type — more than 19.7 million Continuous Ambulatory Delivery Device administration sets and medication cassette reservoirs were pulled from the market in December for two potential issues. A tubing blockage that could stop or under deliver medication has been tied to two deaths, 14 injuries and 1,571 incidents.
Up to 56% of adults have received inappropriate antibiotics for bacterial infections: study
Up to 56 percent of U.S. adults received inappropriate antibiotics for common bacterial respiratory infections between 2016 and 2018, according to findings from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. Researchers used a commercial database to analyze claims data for adults aged 18 to 64 who had an outpatient diagnosis...
Healthcare adds 58K jobs in January
Healthcare gained 58,200 jobs in January, while hospital job growth slowed last month compared to the month prior, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Five things to know:. 1. The January count is higher than the 54,700 jobs healthcare added in December and the...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health System, based in San Antonio, seeks...
4 companies earning Northwell Health's investments
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is one of the largest health systems in the country and has made notable investments through its venture capital arm. Here are four investments made by Northwell since January 2022:. Northwell Holdings participated in a $12.7 million funding round for Hume AI, an artificial...
The Hospitals of Providence campus promotes COO to CEO
The Hospitals of Providence, an eight-hospital health system based in El Paso, Texas, has promoted David Byrd to CEO of its Transmountain campus, El Paso Inc. reported Feb. 1. Most recently, Mr. Byrd served as group COO of the health system and COO and CFO of the Transmountain and Sierra campuses, both in El Paso, according to his Linkedin profile.
Pharmacy tech roles hardest to fill at 80% of pharmacies: report
At 80 percent of local pharmacies, pharmacy technicians are the most difficult position to fill, according to a January poll conducted by the National Community Pharmacists Association. Struggles to hire these technicians surpass similar issues to hiring pharmacists, front end staff and delivery drivers combined. Two-thirds of the 332 pharmacy...
Busy January kicks off 2023 M&A activity: 13 transactions to note
Here are 13 major hospital and healthcare merger and acquisition deals from January:. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Southeast Health signed a letter of intent Jan. 31 to merge with Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy, a 42-hospital system. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System signed an agreement Jan. 24 to merge...
Flu positivity falls to 2%: 6 notes
Just 2 percent of more than 69,000 specimens tested for influenza at clinical laboratories in the U.S. were positive for the week ending Jan. 28, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. During the height of the flu outbreak in early December, the positivity rate surpassed 25 percent. For weeks,...
