Read full article on original website
Related
The Success of Shaun Cassidy: Beyond His Former Teen Idol Status And His Brother's Tragic Fame
He worshiped his legendary older brother. Together, they became two of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. But whereas David Cassidy had for years struggled and then ultimately succumbed to the pressures of super fame, Shaun Cassidy continues to reinvent himself to this day.
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
What Will Michael and Willow Name Their Baby?
Baby Girl Tait-Corinthos is finally here on General Hospital! Doesn't it feel like Willow has been pregnant...forever? It looked like she might not be around to name her daughter but luckily for all -- she survived.
Dana Plato: The Sad, Tragic Tale of the "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
The classic TV sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes, originally aired on NBC from 1978 to 1986. In the process, then-child actors Dana Plato, Todd Bridges, and Gary Coleman became television superstars.
allthatsinteresting.com
Karen Carpenter, The ‘Carpenters’ Singer Killed By Anorexia At The Age Of 32
Karen Carpenter died on February 4, 1983, after steadily poisoning herself with ipecac syrup, which she was using to try to maintain her weight while struggling with an eating disorder. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. From the outside, Karen...
Priscilla Presley’s forgotten son speaks out: ‘I became so addicted’ to fentanyl
With all the recent drama and tragedy around the Presley family following Lisa Marie’s death at age 54 last month, Priscilla’s second child, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, has been forgotten — but now he’s speaking out. Garcia, 35, is Lisa Marie’s half-brother, and is himself a musician, with a band called Them Guns. Priscilla, 77, had Garcia in 1987 after her 1973 divorce from Elvis, with producer Marco Garibaldi. Similar to Lisa Marie and her father, Elvis, Garcia revealed that he also struggled with drug addiction. According to People, he became addicted to heroin and fentanyl in his teen years. “I was under the impression...
waldina.com
Happy 86th Birthday Suzanne Pleshette
Today is the 86th birthday of the actress Suzanne Pleshette. I really enjoy her performance in The Birds, even more so when you watch her on The Bob Newhart Show, and Leona Helmsley: The Queen of Mean. That voice! The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Dr. Phil McGraw’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Spouse Robin & Ex Debbie Higgins
Dr. Phil McGraw rose to prominence through appearances on Oprah. He’s helmed his own talk show for over 20 years. Dr. Phil has been married to his current wife since 1976. He announced on Jan. 31 that his show will be coming to an end. Dr. Phil McGraw, 72,...
"Mama's Family": Memories of the Iconic TV Sitcom Starring Vicki Lawrence
"The neighbors are just gonna' love hearing that!" "What in the [h-e-double-hockey-sticks] do you think you're doing?!" Such are just some of the fun, excentric expressions that are exclaimed with pizazz by Vicki Lawrence as Mama at the center of several different versions of the classic TV sitcom, Mama's Family.
New Mom Kelly Osbourne Seen For The First Time With Baby Boy Sidney In L.A.
Mother-son bonding time! Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with her newborn son, Sidney, for the first time since the little one's arrival. Earlier this week, the duo was photographed in Los Angeles, with the famous offspring pushing her baby boy around in a stroller. Dressed in a pair of stylish camouflage cargo pants and a black sweatshirt, Kelly walked around the neighborhood with a black Prada bag and leather purse over her shoulder.Kelly announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022 and has been open about her pregnancy journey in the months...
Lily Tomlin’s Wife: Meet Jane Wagner, Her Spouse Since 2013
Lily Tomlin is a comedic actress who got her start on ‘Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In’ from 1969 until 1973. She won the 1985 Tony Award for Best Actress in ‘The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,’ written by her life partner, Jane Wagner.
Bustle
Austin Butler Recalls Lisa Marie Presley Showing Him Elvis’ Bedroom
Lisa Marie Presley’s memory is continuing to live on during Austin Butler’s Oscars campaign. During a Jan. 30 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Elvis star recalled meeting the late Presley for the first time and touring her father’s Graceland estate, which included his rarely-seen bedroom. Presley died at 54 on Jan. 12 , just days after she supported Butler at the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won Best Actor in a Drama for portraying her music icon father.
Michael Landon: His Troubled But Beautiful "Bonanza" Life On And Off The "Prairie" And After "Heaven"
The life of Michael Landon, who died of pancreatic cancer in 1991, was not always easy. But the star of TV classics like Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, and Highway to Heaven, still made his mark in the world. To this day, decades after he played Little Joe, Charles Ingalls, and Jonathan Smith on those shows (respectively), millions of people around the world continue to enjoy his work as an actor, producer, writer, and director.
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’—Watch the Lyric Video for the New Heartbreak Song Here
On Jan. 31, country singer Morgan Wallen released three new songs called 'Everything I Love,' 'I Wrote the Book,' and 'Last Night.'
Priscilla Presley says she’s ‘having to learn to live’ without Lisa Marie
Priscilla Presley has spoken about the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on what would have been her 55th birthday.Lisa Marie died unexpectedly on 12 January, shortly after being rushed to hospital.Now, Elvis Presley’s former wife Priscilla said she is “having to learn to live without” her only daughter.Speaking to Page Six on Wednesday (1 February), Priscilla said: “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday.”“My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” said the 77-year-old.She continued: “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as...
PopSugar
Melanie Lynskey Is a Full-Time Mom — Get to Know Her Daughter
Actor Melanie Lynskey has had a busy schedule both in and out of the spotlight in recent years. From her role as Shauna in Showtime's "Yellowjackets" to her performance in Hulu's "Candy" alongside Jessica Biel, the actor is a powerful force on screen. Outside of her packed work life, Lynskey is also a full-time mom to a daughter with husband Jason Ritter, whom she married in 2020.
Sara Gilbert’s Family Guide: Grandparents, Parents, Siblings and Children
A showbiz family! Sara Gilbert is best known for her role on Roseanne — but some many realize the Conners aren't her only famous family members. The Conners star was born to actress Barbara Cowan (née Crane) and Harold Abeles. Her mother was the daughter of Julia and Harry Crane, who were a model and […]
Elvis Presley Roared With ‘Laughter’ in This 1 Graceland Room Which Holds a Special Place in Priscilla Presley’s Heart
Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home was the spot of many happy memories for the legendary entertainer, his wife Priscilla, his daughter Lisa Marie, and their family and friends. However, some rooms in the home bring back a flood of memories. One area brings a smile to Priscilla’s face recalling how Elvis roared with “laughter” during a …
Collider
'Halloween' Stuntman & Michael Myers Actor George P. Wilbur Dead at 81
Famous Hollywood stuntman and actor George P. Wilbur died at the age of 81 this past Wednesday. While Wilbur had an over 60-year career, the actor will mainly be remembered for his numerous horror contributions. Particularly as Michael Myers in 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. For many fans, Wilbur was one of the best actors to ever wear the iconic white mask with Return of Michael Myers being a fan-favorite film in the beloved slasher franchise.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0