California State

Herbie J Pilato

The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61

According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Soap Hub

What Will Michael and Willow Name Their Baby?

Baby Girl Tait-Corinthos is finally here on General Hospital! Doesn't it feel like Willow has been pregnant...forever? It looked like she might not be around to name her daughter but luckily for all -- she survived.
allthatsinteresting.com

Karen Carpenter, The ‘Carpenters’ Singer Killed By Anorexia At The Age Of 32

Karen Carpenter died on February 4, 1983, after steadily poisoning herself with ipecac syrup, which she was using to try to maintain her weight while struggling with an eating disorder. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. From the outside, Karen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Priscilla Presley’s forgotten son speaks out: ‘I became so addicted’ to fentanyl

With all the recent drama and tragedy around the Presley family following Lisa Marie’s death at age 54 last month, Priscilla’s second child, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, has been forgotten — but now he’s speaking out.  Garcia, 35, is Lisa Marie’s half-brother, and is himself a musician, with a band called Them Guns.  Priscilla, 77, had Garcia in 1987 after her 1973 divorce from Elvis, with producer Marco Garibaldi.  Similar to Lisa Marie and her father, Elvis, Garcia revealed that he also struggled with drug addiction. According to People, he became addicted to heroin and fentanyl in his teen years.  “I was under the impression...
waldina.com

Happy 86th Birthday Suzanne Pleshette

Today is the 86th birthday of the actress Suzanne Pleshette. I really enjoy her performance in The Birds, even more so when you watch her on The Bob Newhart Show, and Leona Helmsley: The Queen of Mean. That voice! The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

New Mom Kelly Osbourne Seen For The First Time With Baby Boy Sidney In L.A.

Mother-son bonding time! Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with her newborn son, Sidney, for the first time since the little one's arrival. Earlier this week, the duo was photographed in Los Angeles, with the famous offspring pushing her baby boy around in a stroller. Dressed in a pair of stylish camouflage cargo pants and a black sweatshirt, Kelly walked around the neighborhood with a black Prada bag and leather purse over her shoulder.Kelly announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022 and has been open about her pregnancy journey in the months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bustle

Austin Butler Recalls Lisa Marie Presley Showing Him Elvis’ Bedroom

Lisa Marie Presley’s memory is continuing to live on during Austin Butler’s Oscars campaign. During a Jan. 30 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Elvis star recalled meeting the late Presley for the first time and touring her father’s Graceland estate, which included his rarely-seen bedroom. Presley died at 54 on Jan. 12 , just days after she supported Butler at the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won Best Actor in a Drama for portraying her music icon father.
Herbie J Pilato

Michael Landon: His Troubled But Beautiful "Bonanza" Life On And Off The "Prairie" And After "Heaven"

The life of Michael Landon, who died of pancreatic cancer in 1991, was not always easy. But the star of TV classics like Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, and Highway to Heaven, still made his mark in the world. To this day, decades after he played Little Joe, Charles Ingalls, and Jonathan Smith on those shows (respectively), millions of people around the world continue to enjoy his work as an actor, producer, writer, and director.
The Independent

Priscilla Presley says she’s ‘having to learn to live’ without Lisa Marie

Priscilla Presley has spoken about the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on what would have been her 55th birthday.Lisa Marie died unexpectedly on 12 January, shortly after being rushed to hospital.Now, Elvis Presley’s former wife Priscilla said she is “having to learn to live without” her only daughter.Speaking to Page Six on Wednesday (1 February), Priscilla said: “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday.”“My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” said the 77-year-old.She continued: “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as...
PopSugar

Melanie Lynskey Is a Full-Time Mom — Get to Know Her Daughter

Actor Melanie Lynskey has had a busy schedule both in and out of the spotlight in recent years. From her role as Shauna in Showtime's "Yellowjackets" to her performance in Hulu's "Candy" alongside Jessica Biel, the actor is a powerful force on screen. Outside of her packed work life, Lynskey is also a full-time mom to a daughter with husband Jason Ritter, whom she married in 2020.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Roared With ‘Laughter’ in This 1 Graceland Room Which Holds a Special Place in Priscilla Presley’s Heart

Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home was the spot of many happy memories for the legendary entertainer, his wife Priscilla, his daughter Lisa Marie, and their family and friends. However, some rooms in the home bring back a flood of memories. One area brings a smile to Priscilla’s face recalling how Elvis roared with “laughter” during a …
Collider

'Halloween' Stuntman & Michael Myers Actor George P. Wilbur Dead at 81

Famous Hollywood stuntman and actor George P. Wilbur died at the age of 81 this past Wednesday. While Wilbur had an over 60-year career, the actor will mainly be remembered for his numerous horror contributions. Particularly as Michael Myers in 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. For many fans, Wilbur was one of the best actors to ever wear the iconic white mask with Return of Michael Myers being a fan-favorite film in the beloved slasher franchise.
