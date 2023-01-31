Smallpox vaccinations may present a degree of protection from mpox infection, research from several Spain physicians has found. In a research letter published Feb. 3 in the CDC's Emerging Infectious Disease journal, a lead author of the study, Iván Sanz-Muñoz, PhD, from the National Influenza Center of Valladolid wrote that due to the large scale of smallpox vaccination worldwide before the disease was eradicated in 1980, the findings suggest that many people over 50 might actually be protected from both smallpox and mpox.

