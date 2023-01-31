ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckershospitalreview.com

Biden administration to launch cancer innovation accelerator, standardized cancer health record

The Biden administration unveiled 13 new initiatives to help cancer care and prevention, two of which include a standardized cancer health record and a public-private partnership aimed to boost cancer innovation. The National Cancer Institute is launching a partnership to provide patient navigation support to families facing childhood cancer. The...
beckershospitalreview.com

Spending up $18B on healthcare's ordinary administrative work

The U.S. healthcare system spent $60 billion on nine common administrative tasks in 2022, an increase of roughly $18 billion over the previous year. The finding comes from the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare's 10th annual index report, which measures payers' and providers' progress in automating electronic business processes. The...
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 admissions fall 8% this week: 7 CDC updates

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fell nationwide this week, though the rate of decrease slowed compared to the week prior, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Feb. 3. Seven updates:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Feb. 4, the CDC estimates that XBB.1.5 accounts...
beckershospitalreview.com

4 health systems facing lawsuits for data breaches

Several health systems have faced lawsuits regarding data breach incidents. Here are four lawsuits involving health systems as reported by Becker's since January:. Phoenix-based Banner Health has paid a $1.25 million settlement to resolve a data breach after a 2016 hacking incident disclosed the protected health information of 2.81 million consumers.
beckershospitalreview.com

8 bills tackling healthcare violence

As the American Hospital Association advocates for national protections for healthcare workers facing violence and intimidation, here are eight pending legal efforts aimed at ensuring safety for this sector's employees. 1. Federal: 35 legislators co-sponsor a bill introduced in February 2021 called the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and...
OREGON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

A new tool to reduce COVID-19 vaccine 'deserts'

Research released Feb. 2 and led by experts from Boston Children's Hospital examined the widespread barrier of vaccine deserts, defined as geographic areas that are "more than a 15-minute drive to the closest active COVID-19 vaccination site." From that research, Boston Children's Hospital, in partnership with Ariadne Labs, developed an...
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania governor looks to streamline nurse licensing process

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Jan. 31 signed an executive order aimed at reducing wait times for issuing licenses for professionals across the state, including nurses. "I just signed my fourth executive order to upgrade Pennsylvania’s permitting, licensing and certification processes — which includes a money-back guarantee for applicants that don't get a response by a certain date," the governor tweeted Jan. 31.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

'Very concerning,' says AMA leader on pharmacists expanding their scope

The American Medical Association is tracking about 60 bills that seek to broaden pharmacists' scope of practice, and its senior attorney said the legislation is "very concerning for us." "Pharmacists play an important role as medication experts on the healthcare team, but they're not trained like a physician," Kimberly Horvath,...
beckershospitalreview.com

Cyberattacks highlight growing risk to healthcare systems, Fitch says

Recent cyberattacks on hospital and healthcare systems may not have a direct impact on credit ratings but do highlight an increased risk if more dangerous activity were to take place in the future, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 3 release. If more malicious attacks were to happen, hospitals could...
beckershospitalreview.com

Partnership 'most likely' source of stabilization for cash-strapped California hospital, interim CEO says

Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is seeking a buyer or partnership to stabilize its finances, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported Feb. 2. The hospital's interim CEO Mary Casillas told the outlet that a strategic partnership is the most likely source of long-term stabilization. "[Hazel Hawkins] cannot continue as...
HOLLISTER, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

House Democrats working on alternative VA Oracle Cerner reform bill

House Democrats are working to introduce legislation aiming to solve the Department of Veteran's Affairs' EHR issues without returning to the VA's pre-Oracle Cerner system, sources told Fedscoop Feb. 2. The news comes as House Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale, recently appointed head of the House Veterans Affairs technology oversight subcommittee,...
beckershospitalreview.com

Researchers zero in on 7 long COVID symptoms

Long COVID-19's myriad risk factors and symptoms have been a key focus for study as experts aim to learn more about the effects and duration in humans. Now, emerging research may have narrowed the swath of symptoms to seven prominent conditions. "We identify that some diagnoses commonly described as 'long...
beckershospitalreview.com

The uncharted waters of using healthcare data for marketing practices

The Federal Trade Commission recently proposed a $1.5 million settlement with GoodRx Holdings for allegedly sharing patient data to advertise on Facebook and Google, the move, the first of its kind for the organization, could spark better health data privacy laws, Politico reported Feb. 2. For the first time, the...
beckershospitalreview.com

California medical clinic to pay $26M to settle misreported income allegations

Bakersfield, Calif.-based Clinica Sierra Vista has agreed to pay nearly $26 million to settle allegations that it underreported its income, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Former executives at Clinica Sierra Vista knowingly submitted false information in financial reports made to California and received...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Smallpox vaccine may offer protection against mpox, study finds

Smallpox vaccinations may present a degree of protection from mpox infection, research from several Spain physicians has found. In a research letter published Feb. 3 in the CDC's Emerging Infectious Disease journal, a lead author of the study, Iván Sanz-Muñoz, PhD, from the National Influenza Center of Valladolid wrote that due to the large scale of smallpox vaccination worldwide before the disease was eradicated in 1980, the findings suggest that many people over 50 might actually be protected from both smallpox and mpox.
beckershospitalreview.com

Up to 56% of adults have received inappropriate antibiotics for bacterial infections: study

Up to 56 percent of U.S. adults received inappropriate antibiotics for common bacterial respiratory infections between 2016 and 2018, according to findings from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. Researchers used a commercial database to analyze claims data for adults aged 18 to 64 who had an outpatient diagnosis...
beckershospitalreview.com

Flu positivity falls to 2%: 6 notes

Just 2 percent of more than 69,000 specimens tested for influenza at clinical laboratories in the U.S. were positive for the week ending Jan. 28, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. During the height of the flu outbreak in early December, the positivity rate surpassed 25 percent. For weeks,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Eye drops linked to bacterial infections recalled: 6 things to know

The manufacturer of EzriCare Artificial Tears, which has been linked to a drug-resistant bacteria outbreak, is recalling the over-the-counter eye drops, The New York Times reported Feb. 2. The CDC advised people to stop using the eye drops after it infected 55 people in 12 states. One person has died...
UTAH STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Coding complexities that are costing your practice and how to document them correctly

What’s the difference between M51.09 and M51.04? It’s just one number, right? Well, for these two ICD-10 codes, that one number means the difference between a specified and unspecified code. It also likely means the difference between getting a first-pass denial on your claim from a payer and getting reimbursed.

