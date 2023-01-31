Read full article on original website
Biden administration to launch cancer innovation accelerator, standardized cancer health record
The Biden administration unveiled 13 new initiatives to help cancer care and prevention, two of which include a standardized cancer health record and a public-private partnership aimed to boost cancer innovation. The National Cancer Institute is launching a partnership to provide patient navigation support to families facing childhood cancer. The...
Spending up $18B on healthcare's ordinary administrative work
The U.S. healthcare system spent $60 billion on nine common administrative tasks in 2022, an increase of roughly $18 billion over the previous year. The finding comes from the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare's 10th annual index report, which measures payers' and providers' progress in automating electronic business processes. The...
COVID-19 admissions fall 8% this week: 7 CDC updates
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fell nationwide this week, though the rate of decrease slowed compared to the week prior, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Feb. 3. Seven updates:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Feb. 4, the CDC estimates that XBB.1.5 accounts...
4 health systems facing lawsuits for data breaches
Several health systems have faced lawsuits regarding data breach incidents. Here are four lawsuits involving health systems as reported by Becker's since January:. Phoenix-based Banner Health has paid a $1.25 million settlement to resolve a data breach after a 2016 hacking incident disclosed the protected health information of 2.81 million consumers.
8 bills tackling healthcare violence
As the American Hospital Association advocates for national protections for healthcare workers facing violence and intimidation, here are eight pending legal efforts aimed at ensuring safety for this sector's employees. 1. Federal: 35 legislators co-sponsor a bill introduced in February 2021 called the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and...
A new tool to reduce COVID-19 vaccine 'deserts'
Research released Feb. 2 and led by experts from Boston Children's Hospital examined the widespread barrier of vaccine deserts, defined as geographic areas that are "more than a 15-minute drive to the closest active COVID-19 vaccination site." From that research, Boston Children's Hospital, in partnership with Ariadne Labs, developed an...
Why the mpox outbreak only lasted 6 months: 3 notes for future infection crises
The highly infectious mpox virus, formerly called monkeypox, was declared a public health emergency in August and ended Jan. 31 thanks to an aggressive, highly coordinated public response, ABC News reported Feb. 2. In August, more than 450 people tested positive every day, with more than 30,000 cases and 28...
Pennsylvania governor looks to streamline nurse licensing process
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Jan. 31 signed an executive order aimed at reducing wait times for issuing licenses for professionals across the state, including nurses. "I just signed my fourth executive order to upgrade Pennsylvania’s permitting, licensing and certification processes — which includes a money-back guarantee for applicants that don't get a response by a certain date," the governor tweeted Jan. 31.
'Very concerning,' says AMA leader on pharmacists expanding their scope
The American Medical Association is tracking about 60 bills that seek to broaden pharmacists' scope of practice, and its senior attorney said the legislation is "very concerning for us." "Pharmacists play an important role as medication experts on the healthcare team, but they're not trained like a physician," Kimberly Horvath,...
Cyberattacks highlight growing risk to healthcare systems, Fitch says
Recent cyberattacks on hospital and healthcare systems may not have a direct impact on credit ratings but do highlight an increased risk if more dangerous activity were to take place in the future, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 3 release. If more malicious attacks were to happen, hospitals could...
Partnership 'most likely' source of stabilization for cash-strapped California hospital, interim CEO says
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is seeking a buyer or partnership to stabilize its finances, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported Feb. 2. The hospital's interim CEO Mary Casillas told the outlet that a strategic partnership is the most likely source of long-term stabilization. "[Hazel Hawkins] cannot continue as...
House Democrats working on alternative VA Oracle Cerner reform bill
House Democrats are working to introduce legislation aiming to solve the Department of Veteran's Affairs' EHR issues without returning to the VA's pre-Oracle Cerner system, sources told Fedscoop Feb. 2. The news comes as House Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale, recently appointed head of the House Veterans Affairs technology oversight subcommittee,...
Researchers zero in on 7 long COVID symptoms
Long COVID-19's myriad risk factors and symptoms have been a key focus for study as experts aim to learn more about the effects and duration in humans. Now, emerging research may have narrowed the swath of symptoms to seven prominent conditions. "We identify that some diagnoses commonly described as 'long...
The uncharted waters of using healthcare data for marketing practices
The Federal Trade Commission recently proposed a $1.5 million settlement with GoodRx Holdings for allegedly sharing patient data to advertise on Facebook and Google, the move, the first of its kind for the organization, could spark better health data privacy laws, Politico reported Feb. 2. For the first time, the...
California medical clinic to pay $26M to settle misreported income allegations
Bakersfield, Calif.-based Clinica Sierra Vista has agreed to pay nearly $26 million to settle allegations that it underreported its income, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Former executives at Clinica Sierra Vista knowingly submitted false information in financial reports made to California and received...
Smallpox vaccine may offer protection against mpox, study finds
Smallpox vaccinations may present a degree of protection from mpox infection, research from several Spain physicians has found. In a research letter published Feb. 3 in the CDC's Emerging Infectious Disease journal, a lead author of the study, Iván Sanz-Muñoz, PhD, from the National Influenza Center of Valladolid wrote that due to the large scale of smallpox vaccination worldwide before the disease was eradicated in 1980, the findings suggest that many people over 50 might actually be protected from both smallpox and mpox.
Up to 56% of adults have received inappropriate antibiotics for bacterial infections: study
Up to 56 percent of U.S. adults received inappropriate antibiotics for common bacterial respiratory infections between 2016 and 2018, according to findings from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. Researchers used a commercial database to analyze claims data for adults aged 18 to 64 who had an outpatient diagnosis...
Flu positivity falls to 2%: 6 notes
Just 2 percent of more than 69,000 specimens tested for influenza at clinical laboratories in the U.S. were positive for the week ending Jan. 28, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. During the height of the flu outbreak in early December, the positivity rate surpassed 25 percent. For weeks,...
Eye drops linked to bacterial infections recalled: 6 things to know
The manufacturer of EzriCare Artificial Tears, which has been linked to a drug-resistant bacteria outbreak, is recalling the over-the-counter eye drops, The New York Times reported Feb. 2. The CDC advised people to stop using the eye drops after it infected 55 people in 12 states. One person has died...
Coding complexities that are costing your practice and how to document them correctly
What’s the difference between M51.09 and M51.04? It’s just one number, right? Well, for these two ICD-10 codes, that one number means the difference between a specified and unspecified code. It also likely means the difference between getting a first-pass denial on your claim from a payer and getting reimbursed.
