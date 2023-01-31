Read full article on original website
Consumer Reports: What to look for if you're choosing a new bank
SEATTLE — High fees. Practically no interest on your savings. Poor customer service. Do any of these sound like your bank? If so, Consumer Reports says it might be time to break up with your bank. You might not think about shopping around to get the most bang for...
Tech companies continue tumble while other businesses keep up robust hiring streak
WASHINGTON (TND) — The challenges facing some of the largest tech companies are continuing after several high-profile companies reported disappointing earnings to wrap up 2022 as digital advertising sales slowed and people shifted their spending away from buying goods online. Apple, Google and Meta all reported earnings to investors...
Starbucks misses sales, revenue estimates as China falters
Starbucks reported lower-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter, with COVID store shutdowns in China overshadowing stronger results elsewhere. Global same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — were up 5% in the October-December period, but that was partly due to higher prices. Store transactions were down 2%. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast a 6.7% increase in same-store sales.
