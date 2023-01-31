ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

beckershospitalreview.com

4 companies earning Northwell Health's investments

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is one of the largest health systems in the country and has made notable investments through its venture capital arm. Here are four investments made by Northwell since January 2022:. Northwell Holdings participated in a $12.7 million funding round for Hume AI, an artificial...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurses at Northwell hospital authorize strike

Members of the New York State Nurses Association have voted to authorize a strike at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. The vote — which began Jan. 29 and concluded Feb. 3 — does not mean a strike will occur....
BAY SHORE, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

CEO of 24 nursing homes charged with 12 counts of fraud, conspiracy

A Wisconsin indictment charged Kevn Breslin, CEO of Park Ridge, N.J.-based Atrium Health and Senior Living, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid. Between January 2015 and September 2018, Atrium, which operates 24 nursing facilities and nine assisted living facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan, billed Medicare for over $189 million and received over $49 million, and billed Medicaid over $218 million and received over $93 million, according to a Feb. 2 Justice Department release.
WISCONSIN STATE

