ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Barenaked Ladies to rock Toledo Zoo

By By Jason Webber / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdiZs_0kXQ3Xw500

Colorful Canadian rockers Barenaked Ladies have been entertaining audiences with their humor-tinged rock ’n’ roll for more than 30 years. Revered for such iconic ’90s staples as “Be My Yoko Ono,” “Brian Wilson,” and “One Week,” just to name a few, the Ladies will perform at Toledo Zoo Amphitheater on June 4.

Semisonic and Del Amitri open the show.

For the past several years, the band has toured with its Last Summer on Earth tour, which Billboard called “a high-energy evening of sing-alongs and throwback hits.”

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster .

For more information, visit barenakedladies.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy