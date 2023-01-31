Barenaked Ladies to rock Toledo Zoo

Colorful Canadian rockers Barenaked Ladies have been entertaining audiences with their humor-tinged rock ’n’ roll for more than 30 years. Revered for such iconic ’90s staples as “Be My Yoko Ono,” “Brian Wilson,” and “One Week,” just to name a few, the Ladies will perform at Toledo Zoo Amphitheater on June 4.

Semisonic and Del Amitri open the show.

For the past several years, the band has toured with its Last Summer on Earth tour, which Billboard called “a high-energy evening of sing-alongs and throwback hits.”

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster .

For more information, visit barenakedladies.com .