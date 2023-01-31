ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for missing teen from Denver

By Morgan Whitley
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police in Denver need help locating a missing juvenile.

According to the Denver Police Department, 17-year-old Adrian Montoya was last seen on foot in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street on Monday at 2 p.m. The area is northwest of Pinehurst Park in the Fort Logan neighborhood.

Montoya recently made comments about self-harm, and police want to locate him as soon as possible.

Montoya is described as:

  • A white male
  • 17 years old
  • Brown hair and brown eyes
  • 5 feet, 11 inches tall
  • Weighs 150 lbs.
  • Last seen wearing a red puffy jacket and skinny jeans

If you have any information on Montoya’s whereabouts you are urged to call 720-913-2000 immediately.

Comments / 4

K. Rod
3d ago

I pray that Adrian is found soon and safe. Praying for his safe return and for his family who is going through such a terrible horrible time right now

