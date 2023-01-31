CAMDEN — At first, the winter was too warm and Hosmer Pond froze, melted, froze and melted again, making it too unsafe to even think about running toboggans over it. So, volunteers and staff the Camden Snow Bowl built a new toboggan chute for this weekend’s annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships, avoiding the pond altogether. Now, with dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, organizers are, in the words of Holly Anderson, going to “pivot once again” and move all of the races to Sunday, Feb. 5.

