Ellsworth American
Blue Hill YMCA unveils new indoor track
BLUE HILL – “We just happened to open this on the perfect weekend,” said Chuck Lawrence, noting the single-digit temperatures outside as he and his wife, Belinda, opened—and dedicated—the new indoor track at the Lawrence Family Fitness Center on Friday. Before taking a ceremonial first...
Ellsworth American
Lay of the land: Local artist's work featured at Blue Hill Public Library
BLUE HILL — Fine artist and master craftsman Bruce Bulger is exhibiting paintings and drawings at the Blue Hill Public Library during the month of February. The exhibit will complement another exhibit by Bulger, "Accomplishments in Creative Thought," currently at the library in the Howard Room glass cases through the end of March. Made by combining his talents of woodworking, illustrating and metalsmithing, the latter exhibit features beautiful handmade sculptural pieces in wood and metal, and his one-of-a-kind dovetail boxes.
Ellsworth American
Photo finish: Orland Corvette owners eke out win in camera-centered scavenger hunt
GOULDSBORO — When Roger Dean and his wife, Carol, came up with a regional, months-long photo scavenger hunt for members of the Acadia Region Corvette Club, they didn’t foresee that determining a winner to come down to the wire — but it did. “The competition turned out...
Ellsworth American
Desert Harvest CEO travels to Turkey to teach pelvic health course
ELLSWORTH — Heather Florio, CEO of Desert Harvest, is taking the company’s mission to improve pelvic health abroad. “In the United States, we are still struggling to educate and advocate for the need to address your pelvic and sexual health, as part of your overall wellness journey,” Florio said. “But as I began to collaborate with other pelvic and sexual health clinicians around the world, I found this need is even more overwhelming in other parts of the world.”
Ellsworth American
Three duplexes among January permits
ELLSWORTH — Permits for the construction of three new duplexes. were approved in January. Two duplexes with garages are set to be built at 46 Tinker Way by Wright Buzz LLC, while the other is set to be built on Autumn Road by Ceban Investments LLC.
Ellsworth American
Grand signs up for community solar program
ELLSWORTH — Officials at The Grand say the historic Main Street theater is putting sustainability first by signing up for community solar with Ampion Renewable Energy. The 85-year-old theater will support the generation of clean energy from a solar farm in Howland. The Grand expects to save up to 15 percent on its annual electricity costs.
Ellsworth American
Orland voters approve $4 million fire station
ORLAND — Voters here on Feb. 1, by a more than 2-to-1 margin, approved borrowing up to $4 million to build a new fire station. Town Clerk Tracy Patterson said the results were 259-105 with one blank ballot.
Ellsworth American
"All hands on deck" for Public Works plow season
ELLSWORTH — Last week, Ellsworth residents hunkered down in their homes as back-to-back snow and ice storms pummeled the coastline. Almost half a foot of snow topped sheets of ice frozen on roadways from days prior and visibility was limited. However, while most of the city stayed inside, Public Works Department employees laced up their snow boots and headed out to plow.
Ellsworth American
Fire destroys second floor of multi-family residence
SURRY — Fire and water damage have left a Morgan Bay Road residence uninhabitable for the owner and a tenant, said Surry Fire Chief Bryan McClellan. Crews from Surry, Ellsworth, Blue Hill, Sedgwick and Orland were on scene of the Thursday morning fire for nearly five hours. The Penobscot Fire Department set up a water supply.
Ellsworth American
Growing Christian school offers classical education
ELLSWORTH — Mirus Academy is a Christian school that uses a classical approach to educate students. At the time of its establishment in 2014, Mirus taught only four students. Now, nearly nine years later, 83 students attend. The school was founded by the current headmaster, Aaron Hanson, who felt...
Ellsworth American
With frigid temps predicted, warming centers are available
ELLSWORTH — “Extremely and dangerously cold” temperatures are forecast Friday into Saturday, and Mainers are urged to take precautions for themselves, their pets and pipes. In Hancock County, warming centers are available at INSPIRE Recovery Center in Ellsworth, the Sorrento-Sullivan Rec Center and at the HOME Co-op...
penbaypilot.com
Extreme cold in forecast pushes Camden toboggan races to Sunday, only – but they will go on
CAMDEN — At first, the winter was too warm and Hosmer Pond froze, melted, froze and melted again, making it too unsafe to even think about running toboggans over it. So, volunteers and staff the Camden Snow Bowl built a new toboggan chute for this weekend’s annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships, avoiding the pond altogether. Now, with dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, organizers are, in the words of Holly Anderson, going to “pivot once again” and move all of the races to Sunday, Feb. 5.
Ellsworth American
Heart of Ellsworth meeting scheduled for Feb. 11
ELLSWORTH — The public is invited to join the Heart of Ellsworth board of directors, committee members and staff to celebrate the start of Heart of Ellsworth's seventh year of place-based economic and community revitalization in downtown Ellsworth. The annual meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Steamy Buddha Cafe & Yoga at 50 Church St. in downtown Ellsworth.
wabi.tv
Bangor organization buying hotel rooms for area’s unhoused population ahead of freezing temps
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold conditions will be moving into Maine by the end of the week. A local organization is working to make sure some of the area’s most vulnerable residents will be safe. Needlepoint Sanctuary of Maine has been working with the unhoused population in Bangor and beyond since 2018.
Ellsworth American
MDI, Ellsworth split season's penultimate swim meet
BAR HARBOR — As the 2022-23 swim season draws to a close, Ellsworth and MDI clashed in one of the final meets on each team’s calendar. The two schools met at the MDI YMCA on Friday, Jan. 27. The rivals split the meet, with Ellsworth’s girls’ team besting...
Enough Fentanyl to Kill a Quarter Million People Was Just Seized in Maine
On the heels of a major announcement indicating that Maine had more deadly fentanyl overdoses in 2021 than any other year on record, the Maine Department of Drug Enforcement has made another major bust. Seizing enough fentanyl to kill more than a quarter of a million people, the Maine State...
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle-Stonington girls hold on for 40-36 upset win over Sumner
DEER ISLE — The Deer Isle-Stonington High School girls’ basketball team held on for a 40-36 upset victory on Friday, Jan. 27, defeating the visiting Class C Sumner Tigers in a non-regional clash. The win was another notch in the proverbial belt for the Mariners, as they defeated...
Ellsworth American
Bucksport boys beat MDI 58-54 in pivotal regular season matchup
BAR HARBOR — As the weather gets colder, the regular season basketball games tend to get even more consequential. And Tuesday’s tilt between Bucksport and MDI High School, in which the Golden Bucks held on to a tight 58-54 lead for the win, was no exception. The frigid...
WPFO
Juveniles accused of stealing alcohol, assaulting officers in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say minors are continuing to break the law in Rockland. They’ve reportedly been stealing alcohol and assaulting officers. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police say they responded to the Hannaford in town for a report of shoplifting. While issuing a summons to an adult, police say...
wabi.tv
Coldest Lows Of The Season Possible Overnight
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build into the region continuing to bring clear skies and breezy conditions to the region. Northwest gusts have been reaching up to 30 mph and will begin to taper off overnight with gusts that will only reach about 15 mph. This breeze factored in with some of our coldest lows so far this Winter season (-12° to 10°) will result in wind chill values in the teens and 20s below zero. This is only a taste of what is to come later in the week.
