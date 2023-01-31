Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Maryland tipped workers call for wage increases amid restaurant week
During Baltimore City’s Winter Restaurant Week, from Fells Point to Hampden, eateries across Baltimore City showcase their menus. The promotion offers patrons discounted prices across more than 80 restaurants over a 10 day span. While some use Restaurant Week to explore delicacies, both customers and workers alike are concerned...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
OnlyInYourState
This Glow-In-The-Dark Painting Experience Is The Most Creative Activity In Maryland
Did you know that Airbnb isn’t just for vacation rentals? When you’re looking for something fun to do, you can also go to the site for Airbnb Experiences. The activities offered are hosted by locals, and range from tours, to cooking lessons, and even sailing. The following activity is one of the more unique Airbnb Experiences you’ll find. It allows you to get creative, messy, and have a blast. Read on to learn more about this paint splatter experience in Maryland…
americanfarmpublications.com
Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame
HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Maryland That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Maryland is full of surprises, especially when it comes to these fun facts. From the state’s history, to our small towns, there’s always more to learn. Check out this list of quirky facts about Maryland and see how many are new to you!. Did you know these quirky...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
This DMV Town Named Top Travel Destination In New Report
A Virginia town has been named in Good Housekeeping's 20 Best Cheap Places to Travel in 2023 list. Leesburg is the only town in Virginia to make the list, with its historic downtown being compared to "stepping into a postcard", the magazine states. “We are elated that Leesburg is being...
Courthouse News Service
Maryland class action pins toxic leakage on maker of Gore-Tex fabric
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CN) — Six Maryland residents brought a federal class action Thursday against a material manufacturing giant that they say knowingly polluted their community with toxic chemicals. Represented by attorneys at Baird Mandalas in Baltimore and by Motley Rice in Mount Pleasant, S.C., the class alleges that the...
NBC Washington
Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates
A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
WMDT.com
MD tourism leaders seek to link Chesapeake Bay destinations with passenger ferry
MARYLAND – Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast in Annapolis, grab lunch in Saint Michaels, and round out the day with dinner in Crisfield? How about taking in all that those communities have to offer, while enjoying scenic views on the Chesapeake Bay as you move between them?
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to Do in Maryland
For its size, Maryland packs a powerful punch when it comes to delivering a diverse collection of landscapes. You’ll find everything from beautiful beaches and waterfront towns to mountain backdrops, while the picture-perfect Chesapeake Bay is one of the biggest lures to The Old Line State. Add to that...
Business Monthly
Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore
I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
Ocean City Today
Home sales drop, prices rise in latest report
(Feb. 3, 2023) Maryland Realtors issued a housing statistics report showing that Maryland home sales dropped 41.9 percent to 5,124 units in December 2022, against 2021’s figure of 8,818 units. Home sales prices rose incrementally, with the average sales price rising 0.2 percent to $433,018 and the median sales...
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
