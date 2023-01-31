ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

wypr.org

Maryland tipped workers call for wage increases amid restaurant week

During Baltimore City’s Winter Restaurant Week, from Fells Point to Hampden, eateries across Baltimore City showcase their menus. The promotion offers patrons discounted prices across more than 80 restaurants over a 10 day span. While some use Restaurant Week to explore delicacies, both customers and workers alike are concerned...
BALTIMORE, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
OnlyInYourState

This Glow-In-The-Dark Painting Experience Is The Most Creative Activity In Maryland

Did you know that Airbnb isn’t just for vacation rentals? When you’re looking for something fun to do, you can also go to the site for Airbnb Experiences. The activities offered are hosted by locals, and range from tours, to cooking lessons, and even sailing. The following activity is one of the more unique Airbnb Experiences you’ll find. It allows you to get creative, messy, and have a blast. Read on to learn more about this paint splatter experience in Maryland…
MARYLAND STATE
americanfarmpublications.com

Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame

HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
MARYLAND STATE
Courthouse News Service

Maryland class action pins toxic leakage on maker of Gore-Tex fabric

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CN) — Six Maryland residents brought a federal class action Thursday against a material manufacturing giant that they say knowingly polluted their community with toxic chemicals. Represented by attorneys at Baird Mandalas in Baltimore and by Motley Rice in Mount Pleasant, S.C., the class alleges that the...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates

A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
MARYLAND STATE
royalexaminer.com

Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children

URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
WARREN COUNTY, VA
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 25 Best Things to Do in Maryland

For its size, Maryland packs a powerful punch when it comes to delivering a diverse collection of landscapes. You’ll find everything from beautiful beaches and waterfront towns to mountain backdrops, while the picture-perfect Chesapeake Bay is one of the biggest lures to The Old Line State. Add to that...
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore

I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Home sales drop, prices rise in latest report

(Feb. 3, 2023) Maryland Realtors issued a housing statistics report showing that Maryland home sales dropped 41.9 percent to 5,124 units in December 2022, against 2021’s figure of 8,818 units. Home sales prices rose incrementally, with the average sales price rising 0.2 percent to $433,018 and the median sales...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE

