San Jose, CA

Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Westbound Highway 4

MARTINEZ (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday due to a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. Westbound traffic is being diverted off the...
MARTINEZ, CA
Suspect Charged In 2021 Murder, Victim's Body Still Missing

An alleged gang member from San Jose who is already in custody was charged Tuesday with the murder of a man who went missing in 2021, police and prosecutors said. Ricardo Padilla, 34, was arrested on July 4, 2021, near Coyote Creek in San Jose in connection with a "violent crime spree" that took place from May to July of that year.
SAN JOSE, CA
Mayor Reiterates United Oakland Mantra At Chamber Breakfast

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Wednesday morning reiterated her mantra of an undivided Oakland before a crowd at a breakfast sponsored by the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. About 250 people registered for the breakfast at the downtown Marriott along Broadway. Most seats were filled to honor Thao,...
OAKLAND, CA
Police Arrest Pittsburg Man Accused Of Burglarizing Home, Stealing Gun

Walnut Creek police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old Pittsburg man for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a gun. Police received a call at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25 about a residential burglary near Bayberry and Perada drives. The suspect allegedly kicked in a door, stole a firearm and ran toward the Ygnacio Canal Trail. Witnesses told police the suspect dropped the gun, which police later recovered.
PITTSBURG, CA
Police Arrest Driver For Alleged Gun Possession, Fleeing Officers

Antioch police took two guns off the street last week after what started as a routine traffic stop. At 10 p.m. last Thursday, police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Sycamore Drive in Antioch. The driver decided not to stop, forcing police to pursue the vehicle into Oakley. The...
ANTIOCH, CA

