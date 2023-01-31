Read full article on original website
The best tasting frozen pizzas at Arizona supermarkets
Lawmakers say something must be done to protect fuel station owners and operators from criminals using pulsar manipulation devices to steal gas and diesel fuel. How to spot counterfeit jerseys, hats before Super Bowl. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Last year, the Department of Homeland Security says officials seized roughly...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are many, many pizzerias and restaurants and most people would say that New York makes the best pizza in the country. But this year in Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots, only five New York locations made the list. Arizona has four locations on this year’s list.
Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft
Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. M Culinary is the main caterer for the event. They have cooks at their headquarters in Scottsdale preparing food now through next week. Phoenix area program providing mental health resources to teens in need. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Sky high cost of eggs forcing Arizona breakfast restaurants to raise prices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bob Thomas and his bike-riding buddies get together once a week for exercise and a good breakfast. It’s a meal that’s getting more and more expensive. “We’ve definitely seen prices increasing,” said Thomas. “A couple years ago, we could eat for $6 to $7, and now it’s $15.”
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has ever flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.
Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
Banner Health ordered to pay $1.2 million following cybersecurity hack
Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder in Florida wants a pardon and he has the support of the victim's family. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A woman with the Phoenix Fire Department gets on the...
Strep cases on the rise in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
Phoenix man fighting for pardon in Florida murder has support from victim’s family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona man is fighting for his name to be cleared in one of the most high-profile murder cases in Florida history. Mark Herman was convicted of first-degree murder of a well-known Palm Beach oil executive in 1976 but was granted clemency in 1992 after witnesses changed their story. Now, he’s trying to get a pardon to completely clear his name, and the victim’s children are joining him in that fight to get Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention.
New Arizona Republican GOP chairman weighs in on future of party
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Republican party just elected a new leader focused on the party’s future. Republicans outnumber Democrats in Arizona, but it’s the Democratic Party that has claimed victory in several key races in 2020 and 2022. Chairman Jeff DeWit says his goal is to turn that around.
GOP-controlled Senate creates new committee to vet Gov. Hobbs executive nominees
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs could be in for a fight with Senate Republicans over her picks to lead the state’s top agencies. The GOP-controlled Senate broke tradition on Thursday, creating a new committee to vet and confirm Gov. Hobbs’ nominees. However, Democrats aren’t happy with the unprecedented roadblock, with some calling the new panel a blatant attempt to stall or block the nominations.
