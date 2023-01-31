ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

The best tasting frozen pizzas at Arizona supermarkets

Lawmakers say something must be done to protect fuel station owners and operators from criminals using pulsar manipulation devices to steal gas and diesel fuel. How to spot counterfeit jerseys, hats before Super Bowl. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Last year, the Department of Homeland Security says officials seized roughly...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft

Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. M Culinary is the main caterer for the event. They have cooks at their headquarters in Scottsdale preparing food now through next week. Phoenix area program providing mental health resources to teens in need. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has ever flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Strep cases on the rise in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix man fighting for pardon in Florida murder has support from victim’s family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona man is fighting for his name to be cleared in one of the most high-profile murder cases in Florida history. Mark Herman was convicted of first-degree murder of a well-known Palm Beach oil executive in 1976 but was granted clemency in 1992 after witnesses changed their story. Now, he’s trying to get a pardon to completely clear his name, and the victim’s children are joining him in that fight to get Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New Arizona Republican GOP chairman weighs in on future of party

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Republican party just elected a new leader focused on the party’s future. Republicans outnumber Democrats in Arizona, but it’s the Democratic Party that has claimed victory in several key races in 2020 and 2022. Chairman Jeff DeWit says his goal is to turn that around.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

GOP-controlled Senate creates new committee to vet Gov. Hobbs executive nominees

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs could be in for a fight with Senate Republicans over her picks to lead the state’s top agencies. The GOP-controlled Senate broke tradition on Thursday, creating a new committee to vet and confirm Gov. Hobbs’ nominees. However, Democrats aren’t happy with the unprecedented roadblock, with some calling the new panel a blatant attempt to stall or block the nominations.
ARIZONA STATE

