ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures

By Jeremy Tanner
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxYRd_0kXQ2SYf00

(NEXSTAR) – Bed Bath & Beyond told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores, an announcement that comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans.

The company also plans to close five buybuy BABY stores as well as all of its Harmon beauty locations.

Cameras spot man allegedly stealing from Ohio Pizza Hut

Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being done to increase efficiency as the company works with advisors to “consider multiple paths” as the retailer tries to turn the business around.

“This store fleet reduction expands the Company’s ongoing closure program of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores,” a spokesperson told Nexstar. “We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize.”

Impacted store locations were not immediately available Monday.

Last Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had defaulted on its loans, which may force it to consider restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court.

The filing included some of the other strategies Bed Bath & Beyond is employing to improve its financial position, such as lowering costs, trimming capital expenditures, trying to rework rental deals with landlords and reducing the footprint of its stores, as well as the caveat that “these measures may not be successful.”

Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Jan. 5 that it was considering options including filing for bankruptcy , saying that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year — a key indicator of a company’s health — dropped 32%.

Ohio city council wants to bring back higher tax rate after overtaxing error

Its recently appointed president and CEO, Sue Gove, blamed the poor holiday performance on inventory constraints and reduced credit limits that resulted in shortages of merchandise on store shelves.

Typically, struggling retailers file for bankruptcy protection after the holiday shopping season because they have a cash cushion coming from the two-month sales period.

Still, turning around Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to be difficult amid increasing competition from discounters. Its struggles come as the economy is weakening, and shoppers are tightening their purse strings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Four people arrested in $30,000 Ohio drug bust

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
MINFORD, OH
Mashed

Apparently The 'World's Worst McDonald's' Is Set To Close For Good

What would make the worst fast food restaurant in the world? Bad service? Poor food quality? Dirty tables and bathrooms? Unsanitary working conditions behind the counter? The biggest fast food secrets restaurants try to hide can be pretty gross, but they're generally pretty gross at every location, like how Taco Bell's ground beef isn't 100% ground beef, according to TikTok. It's a fair portion cellulose, otherwise known as wood pulp (per Taco Bell and NPR). Yummy. If Taco Bell, McDonald's, and doubtless other fast food eateries are proudly willing to serve wood pulp in all of its locations, what would it take to make the worst fast food restaurant?
WDTN

More than 40 dead dogs found on Ohio property

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing felony charges after the local sheriff said more than 100 dogs and other animals were found dead or severely neglected on his Pike County property. Investigators found over 40 dogs dead and 80 malnourished and emaciated at the home of 62-year-old Wyndan Skye on Friday, according to […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

$500K bond set for Ohio man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13-years-old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted Turner is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy