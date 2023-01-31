ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Election in Pa. race today

There is a special election today in the 27th Senatorial District. The newly redrawn district includes 18 municipalities in Luzerne County as well as all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties. The election between Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton will determine who fills the seat of former Republican Senator John Gordner of Berwick. He resigned to become counsel to Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward. The top vote getter will finish out Gordner's term which will expire in November of 2024. Culver currently represents the 108th District in the PA House, Lawton is a speech pathologist from Columbia County.

