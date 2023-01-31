ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

Roxy’s Fri-Yay Forecast: Expect a beautiful weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!!. Hope you have some plans this weekend! It looks like its going to be a beautiful above average weekend!☀️⛅️. Expect a high of 63 degrees for your Friday, 66 on Saturday and a nice 71 degrees...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Spring-like weather this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a slow warming trend this weekend as temperatures warm to the low 70s. Winds are expected to stay calm with mostly clear skies, giving way for Spring-like weather Saturday and Sunday. The next storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Coldest day this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!. Well bundle up a lot more we are looking at our coldest day this week!🥶🧥🧣🧤. Also don’t forget those umbrellas we are tracking some rain this afternoon!🌂☔️. However, we going to warm back...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Slight rain chance tonight; wintry mix east of El Paso

A slight chance for a few light rain showers tonight with frozen precipitation more likely in Hudspeth and Culberson counties through Thursday morning. The rest of the week looks good with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. We could hit 70 degrees by Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People across El Paso were able to see the Starlink satellites orbiting earth Friday night. ABC-7 viewer shared photos of the satellites seen from Downtown El Paso. The sight comes one day after SpaceX launched 53 satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Starlink is owned by Elon Musk The post Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter

EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Bassett Place | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

Bassett Place is a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, owned and operated by Cypress Equities. It is located on El Paso's east side, at Interstate 10 and Geronimo Drive. Its anchors are Costco Wholesale, Conn’s, Kohl’s, Premiere Cinema IMAX and Target.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso is the worst-paying midsize U.S. metro for seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study from Smartest Dollar shows El Paso is the lowest-paying midsize American metro for seniors with the adjusted median annual wage coming in at $37,580. A “midsize” metropolitan area was defined as an urban center containing anywhere from 350,000 to 999,999 people in this particular study. A total […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPPD: Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person injured in northeast motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash reported in northeast El Paso Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to El Paso fire dispatcher. The crash happened on US-54 southbound near Transmountain Road, closing the left lane and shoulder. Our crew saw a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Vehicle catches fire in Sunland Park neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire crews extinguished a vehicle fire Tuesday night on the 200 block of Spruce Dr. near McNutt Rd. According to officials, the vehicle was fully on fire upon arrival. No victims were located, and no injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.
SUNLAND PARK, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy