El Paso News
Roxy’s Fri-Yay Forecast: Expect a beautiful weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!!. Hope you have some plans this weekend! It looks like its going to be a beautiful above average weekend!☀️⛅️. Expect a high of 63 degrees for your Friday, 66 on Saturday and a nice 71 degrees...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Spring-like weather this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a slow warming trend this weekend as temperatures warm to the low 70s. Winds are expected to stay calm with mostly clear skies, giving way for Spring-like weather Saturday and Sunday. The next storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Coldest day this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!. Well bundle up a lot more we are looking at our coldest day this week!🥶🧥🧣🧤. Also don’t forget those umbrellas we are tracking some rain this afternoon!🌂☔️. However, we going to warm back...
KVIA
Slight rain chance tonight; wintry mix east of El Paso
A slight chance for a few light rain showers tonight with frozen precipitation more likely in Hudspeth and Culberson counties through Thursday morning. The rest of the week looks good with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. We could hit 70 degrees by Sunday.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold weather with possible rain chances Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas is bracing for wintry weather this week, as temperatures fall near or below freezing Wednesday afternoon and icy roads become a huge concern for commuters for the rest of the workweek. Meanwhile, in Far West Texas, El Paso is expecting to see a...
El Paso News
A warm, gorgeous Monday; cold front, drops Wednesday; 70s next weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
Karla Draksler and I both love the movies, so you can imagine how glamorous we felt (pic below) when we were handed VIP Passes to El Paso Media Fest, coming up this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Alamo Draft House East. They are featuring over 70 films and lots of local talent. More information? Go to ElPasoMediaFest.com. Here’s your forecast…
KFOX 14
Drivers heading east during Texas Winter storm return to El Paso
VAN HORN, Texas (KFOX14) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and other parts of the U.S. Tuesday. Some El Pasoans on the road near the Permian Basin said the icy weather is too dangerous to be out. Veronica De La Cruz was headed to Houston on Interstate 10...
Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People across El Paso were able to see the Starlink satellites orbiting earth Friday night. ABC-7 viewer shared photos of the satellites seen from Downtown El Paso. The sight comes one day after SpaceX launched 53 satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Starlink is owned by Elon Musk The post Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky appeared first on KVIA.
Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter
EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.
tourcounsel.com
Bassett Place | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas
Bassett Place is a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, owned and operated by Cypress Equities. It is located on El Paso's east side, at Interstate 10 and Geronimo Drive. Its anchors are Costco Wholesale, Conn’s, Kohl’s, Premiere Cinema IMAX and Target.
Texas Bed Bath & Beyonds are Closing, Did El Paso Make the List?
Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest in the big booming business that once was to start slimming down its brick & mortars. It announced that it is closing its doors to 87 of its stores... and Texas made the list. Good news?. El Paso did not. El Paso currently...
El Paso is the worst-paying midsize U.S. metro for seniors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study from Smartest Dollar shows El Paso is the lowest-paying midsize American metro for seniors with the adjusted median annual wage coming in at $37,580. A “midsize” metropolitan area was defined as an urban center containing anywhere from 350,000 to 999,999 people in this particular study. A total […]
KFOX 14
EPPD: Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
2023 Spring Break Dates for El Paso Area Schools and When Classes Resume
It's almost time for El Paso-area students to get a weeks-long reprieve from their studies. We checked district calendars to find out when kids get turned loose for Spring Break and when classes resume. With El Paso school districts now on a year-round calendar, parents have to find ways to...
KVIA
Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
El Paso Born Chef Returns and Visits Her Favorite Hometown Restaurants
Anytime famous El Paso chefs are mentioned, I think we all immediately think: Aarón Sánchez!. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One â“ Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring Culinary Demonstrations Presented By Capital One. Getty Images...
KFOX 14
1 person injured in northeast motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash reported in northeast El Paso Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to El Paso fire dispatcher. The crash happened on US-54 southbound near Transmountain Road, closing the left lane and shoulder. Our crew saw a...
KFOX 14
Main break repaired after 50 customers were without water in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 12-in main break was repaired Thursday in west El Paso. According to the El Paso Water outage map, about 50 customers were without water for most of the morning. The water main break was reported in the N. Mesa and Mesa Hills area.
El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
Vehicle catches fire in Sunland Park neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire crews extinguished a vehicle fire Tuesday night on the 200 block of Spruce Dr. near McNutt Rd. According to officials, the vehicle was fully on fire upon arrival. No victims were located, and no injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.
