Fort Collins, CO

Colorado Sunshine: CSU Rams star McKenna Hofschild up for another national award

By Paul Klee
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Air Force guard Milahnie Perry (2) is guarded by Colorado State University’s McKenna Hofschild during the first half of a game at Clune Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Parker Seibold, The Gazette) Parker Seibold

A Colorado State women’s basketball player is up for a national award.

McKenna Hofschild was named one of 10 finalists for the Nancy Lieberman award, given to the nation’s top point guard. Hofschild ranks second nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio and fifth with 7.2 assists per game. The Minnesota native leads the Rams at 21.5 points per game.

The only downside of the nomination is that it comes at a time when Caitlin Clark exists. The Iowa superstar would be considered the betting favorite to win all of the awards.

The others up for the award: Olivia Miles, Notre Dame; Nika Muhl, Connecticut; Rori Harmon, Texas; Alexis Morris, LSU; Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse; Jenna Clark, Yale; Lauren Park-Lane, Seton Hall; Mura Hendrixson, Drexel.

CSU (13-8, 6-4 Mountain West) hosts Utah State (4-17, 1-9) at Moby Arena on Thursday. Tickets start at $6.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)

Comments / 0

 

