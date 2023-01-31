ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Former reality TV persona faces 10 poaching charges in Kalamazoo Co.

By Matt Jaworowski
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvvNp_0kXQ1KmI00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former reality TV personality faces 10 charges related to illegal deer hunting in Kalamazoo County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that 55-year-old Scott Meisterheim was arraigned in the 8th District Court earlier this month. He faces three counts of transporting/possessing untagged antlered white-tailed deer, two counts of breaking the limit of white-tailed deer, two counts of using another person’s hunting license, two counts of hunting white-tailed deer without a license and one count of taking a white-tailed deer outside of lawful hunting hours.

Meisterheim gained notoriety after he was featured on three seasons of Discovery Channel’s “Bering Sea Gold” — a show that followed groups of dredgers searching the deep waters of Alaska for gold.

A DNR spokesperson says conservation officers were tipped off last February to Meisterheim’s alleged illegal activities between October and December 2021.

Investigators were able to determine that Meisterheim allegedly took at least 11 deer between Oct. 1 and Dec. 24, 2021, including three that he claimed were killed in the first week of archery season. However, two of those deer were rejected by a processor because they were “spoiled.”

DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan

Investigators claim he was hunting without a license, using illegal bait and using deer tags obtained by other people. He is also accused of hunting on several properties across Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties without permission.

“This is an excellent investigation of a poacher who shows no respect for the resource or the ethics of fair chase,” DNR Law Enforcement Division Chief Dave Shaw said in a release. “Violations of this type deprive law-abiding people of their opportunity to have access to and enjoy a public trust natural resource.”

Meisterheim reportedly told conservation officer James Nason that he “is not the most ethical hunter … but I don’t care. I am addicted to the venison.”

Group plans to ‘decarbonize’ Lake Superior parks

When asked why he was in possession of so many deer, the suspect told DNR investigators that “injured deer would stumble to and die near his hunting location.”

Meisterheim, who is currently serving 18 months probation for aggravated domestic assault, is due back in court next month for a hearing on the poaching charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
KALAMAZOO, MI
tourcounsel.com

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of killing WMU student seeks insanity defense

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing one woman and shooting others was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 felony counts, including one charge of open murder, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, is accused of firing multiple shots at a truck around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Serial killer pleads guilty to killing Battle Creek woman in 2005

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man already convicted of several other murders has pled guilty to killing a Battle Creek woman and burying her body in Calhoun County’s Newton Township. 44-year-old Harold David Haulman in December 2022 was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
WLNS

WLNS

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy