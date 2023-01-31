2023 Pet Licenses Due Today; Madison Health Department to 2023 Conduct Animal Census

MADISON, NJ - The Borough of Madison is asking residents to "make your pet legal" by obtaining a license. Residents are being reminded that all dogs and cats should be licensed before January 31, 2023.

Renewals were sent by email in December those who already have licenses. New pet owners can log on to the portal to get new licenses.

"The health department will be conducting an animal census this year to make ensure that all cats and dogs in the borough are appropriately licensed", announced council member Tom Haralampoudis.

Any license after January 31, 2023 will be charged a late fee.

Each pet licensed in Madison must have a rabies vaccine. For the 2023 license year, dogs vaccine must be valid through November 1, 2023 for a 1-year license or November 1, 2025 for a 3-year license. For cats, rabies vaccine must be current at the time of renewal.

Applications for dog and cat applications, can be found HERE. Paper applications can be found HERE. Checks can be mailed to Borough of Madison, 50 Kings Road, Madison NJ 07940 Attn: Pet Licensing

If you no longer have your pet or have moved, please email clerk@rosenet.org so their records can be updated.

