Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Flurries possible across Minnesota over the weekend, impactful system next week?
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a fast-moving system will pass across the state on Saturday night with an associated cold front, but it doesn`t look particularly strong and moisture is limited. They say some flurries are possible mainly to our north with accumulating snow unlikely. Monday through Thursday they say...
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year
Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
When is Spring in Minnesota? The Answer Summed Up in One Funny Meme
With the cold spell we've had the last few days, with wind chills around 30 below at times, you've probably asked yourself. When is spring? Actually if you're like me, you've probably asked many times over, when is summer? But one season at a time, right?. Technically, spring is to...
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
Ready For A Warmup? Minnesota’s Temperatures Could Trend Warmer Than Normal Into February
As was forecasted by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center a couple of weeks ago, Minnesota saw an arctic blast to end the month of January - and those temperatures are lingering into the first couple of days of February. An especially brutal blast of cold air, bringing wind chill warnings with...
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Traffic warning issued for downtown St. Paul Saturday
ST PAUL, Minn. — Nothing can screw up best-laid plans like getting caught in a major traffic jam. If you're venturing into downtown St. Paul Saturday, especially to attend an event at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium or somewhere nearby, driving or parking could be a major headache.
Warning: Avoid These 5 Dangerous Highways in Minnesota
Walking to my front door last night I realized just how awfully icy it is, and this sub zero temperature weather is not helping either. This had me rethinking about cautious driving which lead me to think about all the dangerous I do not want to drive on. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
northernnewsnow.com
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
boreal.org
Birds in decline: survey shows dwindling populations in MN forests
From tiny insects to global changes, several forces are making life more difficult for some types of birds in northern Minnesota’s forests. The most recent survey of birds across northeastern Minnesota’s National Forests show continued declines for some iconic species. To read the full story, visit the Quetico...
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
willmarradio.com
Gov. Walz wants black Minnesota license plates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota may begin offering black license plates with white lettering. Governor Walz is recommending authorization of the blackout plates. Specialty plates typically require monetary donation to a cause. Details about what cause would be supported haven't been worked out.
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
boreal.org
Light snow, strong winds on Thursday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • February 1, 2023. Some light snow is expected across the region tonight into Thursday morning. Accumulations should be fairly light, generally less than an inch. Breezy to strong northwest winds are expected as well tomorrow, with the strongest gusts along the North Shore, where a Wind Advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight.
Meet the 25 Best Bloody Marys in Southern Minnesota
They say, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder." Same goes for Bloody Marys! So many of us here in Minnesota love 'em, but when it comes to specifics we have a million different opinions. Spicy or mild? What kind or garnishes? Thick or thin mix? Heck we can't...
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DNR OPENS APPLICATION PERIOD FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF WELL INTERFERENCE COSTS RESULTING FROM THE 2021 DROUGHT
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages well owners, high-capacity water appropriators, and water suppliers to apply for reimbursement of costs associated with the resolution of well interferences that occurred during the 2021 drought. As part of a relief package to address the impacts of the 2021 drought, the Minnesota...
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
Iconic Movie ‘Fargo’ Was Almost Named After a Minnesota Town
I was today years old when I learned about this! I knew the movie 'Fargo' wasn't actually filmed in Fargo but I didn't know it was almost named after a Minnesota town. Was I the only one left out on this?. I have a quick confession to make before we...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0