Missouri Valley, IA

kmaland.com

AHSTW clinches share of WIC title with win over Treynor

(Avoca) -- AHSTW clinched at least a share of another Western Iowa Conference championship on Thursday with a 57-49 win over Treynor. While the Vikings, which moved to 17-2 overall and 14-1 in the league, have bigger goals ahead of them, they took the time to savor their latest accomplishment.
TREYNOR, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, February 2nd

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Glenwood, Avoca and Coralville on a busy Thursday. Check out the full slate below. St. Albert at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Follow @ryanmatheny16) Western Iowa Conference. Treynor at AHSTW (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Follow @d2mart) Missouri River Conference. Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

No. 1 Lewis Central girls 'enjoying the moment' heading into state tournament

(Council Bluffs) -- The next few days will be memorable for the sport of girls wrestling in Iowa. It could be an iconic stretch for the Lewis Central girls wrestling program. The top-ranked Titans, however, enter the upcoming IGHSAU Girls State Wrestling Tournament cool, calm and collected. The Titans solidified...
LEWIS, IA
kmaland.com

Plattsmouth's Fitzpatrick finds familiarity with Midland

(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth senior TJ Fitzpatrick found familiarity on the Midland coaching staff. Now, the defensive back recruit will take his talents to the Fremont school. “It kind of helped when I played in the River Battle Bowl, and (Midland assistants Ross Dzuris and Zack Bowman) actually coached me in...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
kmaland.com

Underwood vs. MV @IWCC B/G BBALL 2/3/23

If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email Sandy with KMA about advertising opportunities at shansen@kmaland.com.
UNDERWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Woodbine's Lantz set to continue softball career at Graceland

(Woodbine) -- Woodbine senior standout Sierra Lantz will continue to play softball at the next level with Graceland. Lantz joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday to talk about her decision to play for the Lamoni program. “I’ve had a lot of friends that attended Graceland in the past,...
WOODBINE, IA
kmaland.com

Margie Anne Herbert, 87 of Atlantic

Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church and left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 523 - Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:schmidtfamilyfh.com.
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

IWCC Clarinda centennial planning underway

(Clarinda) -- Iowa Western Community College officials are hearing plenty of ideas for celebrating the Clarinda campus' centennial. About a dozen local residents--including alumni--attended the first planning session for the upcoming celebration at Iowa Western's Clarinda depot Tuesday evening. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday evening, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney says the session generated a lot of feedback.
CLARINDA, IA
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Iowa Where Every Order Comes With A Free Relish Tray

The tiny town of Anita is in the middle of nowhere, about halfway between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, and it doesn’t attract many tourists. But those who do visit might just find the best rural steakhouse in Iowa. The Redwood Steak House, open since 1947 and located in an old red barn, was nearly sold back in 2022 but is still operating under the current management – and those who visit this humble establishment get a big surprise when the meal starts. That’s because the Redwood Steak House is famous not just for its meats, but for the unique relish tray that opens the meal. This appetizer is unlike anything else at an Iowa restaurant – and it comes free with every meal at this old-school Anita institution.
ANITA, IA
KETV.com

How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?

OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says

LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi

ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
ALTON, IA
kmaland.com

Final suspect in Council Bluffs homicide in custody

(Council Bluffs) -- All seven suspects in a fatal shooting incident in Council Bluffs are now accounted for. Council Bluffs Police say 30-year-old Devin Adkins is in custody in Shreveport, Louisiana. Adkins was the final suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont in early January. Adkins' arrest follows that of 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson of Council Bluffs, who turned herself in to authorities early Wednesday evening, and those of 19-year-old Trebor Carman and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson, both of Council Bluffs, who were taken into custody early Thursday morning by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

