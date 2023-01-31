Read full article on original website
Related
Television’s Tom Verlaine Changed the Guitar for the Rock Underground
It was the most delicate sound to ever emerge from the CBGB stage. Others stormed, bludgeoned, or wailed, but Tom Verlaine’s guitar crept. His touch was more like that of a zither player, and the Television frontman did more with one finger of his left hand than most did with a stage full of effects pedals. There was something nearly pitiless in the precision of his fingers—watch the way he wrangles the quicksilver high notes during the “Foxhole” solo from the band’s 1978 show for BBC Four. He seemingly trapped notes, agitating and destabilizing them before letting them go. He was capable of a vibrato so expressive it would go from wobbly to piercing within half a second.
Television’s Tom Verlaine Dies at 73
Tom Verlaine, the iconic frontman of Television, has died in New York City after a brief illness, the New York Times reports and Pitchfork can confirm. He was 73 years old. Verlaine’s work with Television is punctuated by their landmark 1977 debut album Marquee Moon, regularly hailed as one of the best albums of the 1970s, Their intricate, airy compositions embodied the experimental wing of Manhattan’s fabled CBGB scene in the late ‘70s. He went on to release several solo vocal and instrumental albums as Tom Verlaine and as part of a duo interpreting silent films.
Death Cab for Cutie Pay Tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker With Cover of “The Plan”: Listen
Death Cab for Cutie’s take on “The Plan” will appear as the closing entry on a new acoustic version of Asphalt Meadows. Also featured is an acoustic version of “Pepper,” which you can hear below, too. The new album, Asphalt Meadows Acoustic, is out March 10.
Listen to 4L Javi’s “Models”: The Ones
Using someone’s actual name in a song (instead of, say, “that girl,” or, “that boy”) is a double-edged sword. The positive: It makes the story feel so much more real, such as when Phife Dawg runs down the list of his flings on “Butter.” The negative: It can be invasive—look at Drake’s various attempts at throwing shade at past affairs. In the case of Cali’s 4L Javi, that level of detail is essential to his half-sung, half-rapped songs. On “Models,” Javi’s world of club nights and house parties feels lived-in. From the flirty way he invites a girl to tag along (“Bring your ID and lip gloss/Get your ass off of TikTok”) to the name drop (“Cruising down the backstreet, on the phone with Ashley”), it’s all so specific that it feels like reality.
Jana Horn Announces New Album The Window Is the Dream, Shares New Song: Listen
Jana Horn has announced that her second album is on the way: The Texas-born singer-songwriter’s second LP is titled The Window Is the Dream and it’s out April 7 via No Quarter. Listen to the record’s lead single, “After All This Time,” and find the album’s full tracklist below.
Westerman Announces New Album, Shares New Song “CSI: Petralona”: Listen
Westerman has announced a new album: An Inbuilt Fault is out May 5 via Partisan. The London-born, Athens-based singer-songwriter’s second studio LP includes the single “Idol; Re-Run,” as well as a new track called “CSI: Petralona.” Hear the new one, co-produced by Westerman and Big Thief’s James Krivchenia, below.
Future, Missy Elliott, the Roots, Glorilla, and More to Perform During 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration at 2023 Grammys
The Recording Academy will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a genre-spanning performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, Glorilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort will perform during the segment. Questlove will serve as musical director and producer, and LL Cool J will introduce the event, perform, and give a dedication.
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Shares New Song “L’Accouchement”: Listen
Thomas Bangalter (formerly of Daft Punk) has shared the first preview of Mythologies, the orchestral work that he wrote for the 2022 ballet of the same name. It’s titled “L’Accouchement,” and it’s one of 23 pieces on Mythologies. Listen to it below. Bangalter last issued...
ANOHNI Announces New Blacklips Performance Cult Compilation and Book, Shares Songs: Listen
On March 14, ANOHNI and Marti Wilkerson are releasing Blacklips: Her Life and Her Many, Many Deaths, a new book about the Blacklips Performance Cult. It’s being paired with a companion compilation called Blacklips Bar: Androgyns and Deviants - Industrial Romance for Bruised and Battered Angels, 1992–1995. The album is out March 10, via Anthology Recordings, and it has contributions from ANOHNI, Diamanda Galás, Dave Vanian, and more. Below, hear ANOHNI’s take on “Rapture” and James F. Murphy’s performance of “Satan’s Li’l Lamb.”
Glorilla Shares Video for New Song “Internet Trolls”: Watch
Glorilla has shared a new song titled “Internet Trolls.” The fresh single arrives ahead of her performance at the Grammys this weekend, where she’ll join Missy Elliott, the Roots, Future, Lil Wayne, and many others in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s inception. (Glorilla is also nominated for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for her breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”) Check out the new “Internet Trolls” music video, directed by Troy Roscoe, below.
Watch Lil Baby Perform “California Breeze” and “Forever” on SNL
Lil Baby was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (January 28), performing his songs “California Breeze” and “Forever.” The Atlanta rapper was backed by a full band for “California Breeze,” while pianist Chloe Flower accompanied him during “Forever.” Michael B. Jordan served as host. Check it out below.
Alan Braxe Announces New Upper Cuts Reissue, Shares Videos: Watch
Alan Braxe is reissuing his renowned compilation album The Upper Cuts. It’s due out March 31 via the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. The compilation album, which includes tracks dating back to 1997’s “Vertigo,” features remastered versions of Braxe’s songs with Fred Falke, the beloved Stardust song “Music Sounds Better With You,” a remix of Britney Spears’ “Anticipating,” a previously unreleased song with Annie, and more. Find the full tracklist and cover art below.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Young Fathers, the Men, Raye, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Young Fathers, the Men, Raye, Sunny War, Loscil & Lawrence English, Kassem Mosse, Toumba, and Robert Forster. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Rock Hall 2023: The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, and More Nominated for Induction
Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, and the White Stripes have been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2023. George Michael, Soundgarden, Warren Zevon, A Tribe Called Quest, Willie Nelson, Iron Maiden, and the Philadelphia R&B outfit the Spinners are also up for potential induction later this year. In addition, Joy Division and New Order are packaged together for first-time Rock Hall consideration.
Fatima Al Qadiri Announces New Gumar EP, Shares New Song “Mojik (Your Waves)”: Listen
Fatima Al Qadiri has announced a new four-song project: The Gumar EP—named after the featured Kuwaiti vocalist—arrives March 10 via Hyperdub. Today, Al Qadiri has also shared the lead single, “Mojik ( Your Waves).” The song is an ode to drowning, and the lyrics, sung in Arabic, translate to: “Your waves, your waves have killed me, oh sea.” Hear it below.
Caroline Polachek Reveals Album Tracklist, Shares New Song “Blood and Butter”: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared the new song “Blood and Butter.” Co-produced by Polachek and Danny L Harle, the single features Brìghde Chaimbeul on bagpipes. It’s the latest single from her forthcoming LP, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, due out on Valentine’s Day (February 14). Find the new song below.
Lil Keed’s New Song “Long Way to Go” Released: Listen
A new song from Lil Keed has been released: “Long Way to Go” is the first posthumous single from the Atlanta rapper, who died at the age of 24 last year. Listen to the track below. Keed died in May 2022, and it was due to eosinophilia, the...
King of the Hill Revival Announced at Hulu
King of the Hill is officially getting a revival on Hulu. Series creator Mike Judge is producing the revived animated comedy with longtime associate Greg Daniels, along with Saladin Patterson. Hulu has not yet revealed when new episodes will appear on the platform. Following the lives of the nuclear Hill...
Chlöe, Avalon Emerson, Parannoul, Kara Jackson, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Thursday’s Geoff Rickly Announces New Book Someone Who Isn’t Me
Thursday’s Geoff Rickly is releasing his first fiction novel later this year. It’s titled Someone Who Isn’t Me and it’s out July 25 via Rose Books. The story follows a man seeking psychedelic ibogaine treatment for heroin addiction at a clinic in Mexico, and Rickly based it on his own experience doing the same.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0