Lee County swimmers compete at Region Meet

The Lee County High School Swim team competed in the Region 1- 6A Championship on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Region Championship is the culmination of the regular competition season. In swimming, athletes must swim a qualifying time in any individual event or relay to compete in the State Championship. The Region Meet is a time for the swimmers to come together as a team and compete in the events they have the greatest opportunity to score points and focus on relays.

Two members of the Lee County team earned the title of Region Champion in two individual events each. Sophomore, Landry Liston earned two first-place finishes in the 50-Yard Freestyle with a time of 25.08 seconds and the 100-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:08.31. Senior, Drew Nicolai earned two first-place finishes in the 50-Yard Freestyle with a time of 23.02 seconds and the 100-Yard Freestyle with a time of 51.27 seconds.