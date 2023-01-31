ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

Lee County swimmers compete at Region Meet

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago

The Lee County High School Swim team competed in the Region 1- 6A Championship on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Region Championship is the culmination of the regular competition season. In swimming, athletes must swim a qualifying time in any individual event or relay to compete in the State Championship. The Region Meet is a time for the swimmers to come together as a team and compete in the events they have the greatest opportunity to score points and focus on relays.

Two members of the Lee County team earned the title of Region Champion in two individual events each. Sophomore, Landry Liston earned two first-place finishes in the 50-Yard Freestyle with a time of 25.08 seconds and the 100-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:08.31. Senior, Drew Nicolai earned two first-place finishes in the 50-Yard Freestyle with a time of 23.02 seconds and the 100-Yard Freestyle with a time of 51.27 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9ZKQ_0kXQ0I3300

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Draffin Tucker promotes team members to key positions

ALBANY — Draffin Tucker, a leading accounting and consulting firm, has announced the promotions of staff members Ivie S. Wright, Matthew T. Mitchell, Arliss T. Barrameda, and Lindsay O. Brumbaugh. Wright, who is based in the Albany office, has been promoted to Associate II in the health care practice....
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Beauty Academy to hold Friday open house

ALBANY — A Friday open house could open up a career in a job that is perhaps as old as the human race but also at the cutting edge. The Albany Beauty Academy will showcase careers in beauty and barbering from noon-2 p.m. at its facility located at 2231 Dawson Road, Suites I and J.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Kiwanis Club of LeeDo accepting scholarship applications

LEESBURG — The Kiwanis Club of LeeDo has announced the release of its 2023 Gene & Linda Goldsmith Commitment to Community Memorial Scholarship application. Applicants must be a resident of Lee or Dougherty counties, be in good academic standing, having met all graduation requirements to graduate by May 2023. Applicants must be accepted with intentions to attend an accredited post-secondary school for the fall of 2023. They must show a history of community service, leadership skills, and academic achievement.
LEESBURG, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
11K+
Followers
212
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy