numberfire.com

College Basketball Betting Guide: Thursday 2/2/23

College basketball is one of the more entertaining sports to bet on due to the sheer volume of games that take place each day. The season is heating up as conference play winds down, and this is a great time to hone your betting prowess before March Madness. Using our...
MICHIGAN STATE
numberfire.com

Betting Guide for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

The NHL All-Star Game is this Saturday, and you can find my thoughts on betting that here. Before we get to the game, we have the Skills Competition taking place on Friday night, offering us a few betting markets to take a look at. Note: Lines are subject to change...
numberfire.com

NASCAR Betting Guide: The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

After a couple of months off, it'd be fun to dive back into the waters of NASCAR betting head first. We've been starved for action since Phoenix, and with the NFL on break for a week, we need something to fill the void. Unfortunately, this isn't the time to do...
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 2/1/23

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

T.J. McConnell moving to Indiana second unit Thursday

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell is not in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. McConnell is moving back to the bench as Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) returns from a multi-game absence. He's averaging 29.1 minutes per game when Haliburton is inactive this season, but only 17.3 minutes when they are both active.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee's Thursday matchup

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up at home after the Milwaukee superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Antetokounmpo to score 54.6 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 28.1 points,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trae Young back in the starting lineup. The Hawks are 1.0-point underdogs against the Suns on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Draymond Green (calf) questionable on Saturday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After he was a late scratch on Thursday, Green continues to deal with right calf tightness and is questionable to face Dallas on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against the Mavericks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Chris Duarte coming off the bench for Pacers on Thursday

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Duarte will move to the bench on Thursday with Andrew Nembhard getting the start. Our models expect Duarte to play 23.5 minutes against the Lakers. Duarte's Thursday projection includes 11.2...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Trae Young (ankle) active for Hawks' Wednesday contest

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Young will make his return after Atlanta's star sat out one game with right ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Young's Wednesday projection includes 25.2 points,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Tari Eason coming off Rockets' bench on Wednesday

Houston Rockets power forward Tari Eason is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Eason will play with Houston's second unit after Alperen Sengun was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.4 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Eason to score 17.2 FanDuel points. Eason's projection includes 7.9 points,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams playing with Memphis' second unit on Wednesday night

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Williams will come off the bench after Desmond Bane was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 19.2 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 12.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 6.7 points, 2.2...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Yuta Watanable (back) available for Nets' Wednesday contest against Boston

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Watanabe will suit up on Wednesday night after the Nets' forward was listed as probable. In In 20.8 expected minutes, our models project Watanabe to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Watanabe's Wednesday projection includes 7.8 points,...
BOSTON, NY
numberfire.com

Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jabari Smith Jr. (hip) active for Houston's Friday matchup against Raptors

Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. (hip) will play in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Smith Jr. will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a hip ailment. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Houston's rookie to score 26.2 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Taurean Prince (ankle) active for Wednesday's game versus Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Prince will suit up at home after the Timberwolves' forward was listed as questionable. In 20.8 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 16.4 FanDuel points. Prince's projection includes 9.1 points, 2.8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Corey Kispert coming off Wizards' bench on Friday night

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kispert will resume his previous bench role after Daniel Gafford was named Friday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 7.3 points, 2.2...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night

Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
BOSTON, MA

