Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
College Basketball Betting Guide: Thursday 2/2/23
College basketball is one of the more entertaining sports to bet on due to the sheer volume of games that take place each day. The season is heating up as conference play winds down, and this is a great time to hone your betting prowess before March Madness. Using our...
numberfire.com
Betting Guide for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition
The NHL All-Star Game is this Saturday, and you can find my thoughts on betting that here. Before we get to the game, we have the Skills Competition taking place on Friday night, offering us a few betting markets to take a look at. Note: Lines are subject to change...
numberfire.com
NASCAR Betting Guide: The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
After a couple of months off, it'd be fun to dive back into the waters of NASCAR betting head first. We've been starved for action since Phoenix, and with the NFL on break for a week, we need something to fill the void. Unfortunately, this isn't the time to do...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 2/1/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell moving to Indiana second unit Thursday
Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell is not in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. McConnell is moving back to the bench as Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) returns from a multi-game absence. He's averaging 29.1 minutes per game when Haliburton is inactive this season, but only 17.3 minutes when they are both active.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee's Thursday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up at home after the Milwaukee superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Antetokounmpo to score 54.6 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 28.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) active and starting in Friday's matchup versus Spurs
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid will make his 39th start at center after Philadelphia's star was listed as questionable. In 33.1 expected minutes versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating, our models project Embiid to score 56.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trae Young back in the starting lineup. The Hawks are 1.0-point underdogs against the Suns on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Draymond Green (calf) questionable on Saturday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After he was a late scratch on Thursday, Green continues to deal with right calf tightness and is questionable to face Dallas on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against the Mavericks.
numberfire.com
Chris Duarte coming off the bench for Pacers on Thursday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Duarte will move to the bench on Thursday with Andrew Nembhard getting the start. Our models expect Duarte to play 23.5 minutes against the Lakers. Duarte's Thursday projection includes 11.2...
numberfire.com
Trae Young (ankle) active for Hawks' Wednesday contest
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Young will make his return after Atlanta's star sat out one game with right ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Young's Wednesday projection includes 25.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Tari Eason coming off Rockets' bench on Wednesday
Houston Rockets power forward Tari Eason is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Eason will play with Houston's second unit after Alperen Sengun was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.4 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Eason to score 17.2 FanDuel points. Eason's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams playing with Memphis' second unit on Wednesday night
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Williams will come off the bench after Desmond Bane was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 19.2 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 12.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 6.7 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Yuta Watanable (back) available for Nets' Wednesday contest against Boston
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Watanabe will suit up on Wednesday night after the Nets' forward was listed as probable. In In 20.8 expected minutes, our models project Watanabe to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Watanabe's Wednesday projection includes 7.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jabari Smith Jr. (hip) active for Houston's Friday matchup against Raptors
Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. (hip) will play in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Smith Jr. will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a hip ailment. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Houston's rookie to score 26.2 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Taurean Prince (ankle) active for Wednesday's game versus Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Prince will suit up at home after the Timberwolves' forward was listed as questionable. In 20.8 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 16.4 FanDuel points. Prince's projection includes 9.1 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert coming off Wizards' bench on Friday night
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kispert will resume his previous bench role after Daniel Gafford was named Friday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 7.3 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
Comments / 0