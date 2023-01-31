Read full article on original website
Minnesota legislators propose bill to bridge gap in special education funding
ROCHESTER, Minn. - State lawmakers are looking to increase funding for special education in an effort to create more equity across school districts. The lack of funding for special education has long been a problem. Currently, the state of Minnesota allocates a mere 6.43% of its education budget toward special...
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton set to visit nation's capital for State of the Union address
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has been invited by Representative Brad Finstad to attend President Biden's State of the Union address in D.C. Norton says her invite is likely because Rochester is the third largest city in the district. She shares her excitement for what she calls a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity and...
Governor’s health care bill receives praise, criticism from both sides of abortion debate
Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate praised aspects of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ omnibus health care bill and criticized other parts Wednesday during an Iowa House subcommittee meeting. House Study Bill 91, a 44-page bill, rounds up a dozen different policy goals, including expanding support for anti-abortion “crisis...
New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
Minnesota bill looks at banning workplace retaliation against law enforcement officers that intervene in excessive force cases
MINNESOTA-A new bill aimed at prohibiting law enforcement departments from discipling officers or deputies who intervene in excessive force cases is working its way through the Minnesota legislature. Departments and individual law enforcement officers would be legally banned from harassing, disciplining or threatening their employees or colleagues that intervene in...
Company says it has deals for two-thirds of proposed carbon capture pipeline across Iowa
AMES, Iowa – The company behind plans for a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa says it has secured agreements with property owners making up more than two-third of the proposed route across the state. “Every day, more and more Iowa landowners are signing easement agreements with Summit Carbon Solutions...
Ensuring quality education for Hmong children
KIMT NEWS 3 - Hmong refugees began coming to Minnesota in the 1970s. Today, there are more than 66,000 Hmong in the state - and the Twin Cities metro is home to the largest concentration of Hmong in the country. The Hmong Early Childhood Coalition (HECC) began as a once-a-year...
Wind Chill Advisory in effect until Friday morning
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. *...
Two winners in North Iowa claim their lottery prizes
CLIVE, Iowa – Two North Iowa woman have won big with Iowa Lottery scratch games. Jessica Chambers of Mason City won the 16th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She claimed her $300,000 prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Chambers bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor, 1303 North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
Not guilty plea for Rochester break-in where over $80,000 was stolen
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of stealing over $80,000 from a Rochester business is pleading not guilty. Richard Lee Holston, 44 of St. Paul, was charged in July 2022 with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and felony theft. Rochester police say Holston is one of three individuals who robbed a store in northwest Rocheter on November 4, 2021. Court documents state $80,200 in cash, a truck title, check books, a death certificate, and a company safe were stolen during the burglary.
Man who almost ran over two Austin police officers is going to prison
AUSTIN, Minn. - Getting caught sleeping in a car leads to a prison sentence for a St. Paul man. Elijah Denton II, 29, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree drug possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and driving after revocation.
Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gunfire after fight
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man accused of firing a weapon after an altercation is pleading not guilty. Brandon Joe Melloon, 32 of McIntire, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says it received a call around 2:20 am on December 10, 2022, about an assault at Goosey’s Bar in McIntire. Investigators say a fight broke around around 1:30 am outside the bar involving Melloon and several other people.
