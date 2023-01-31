Read full article on original website
G-7, Europe reach deal for price cap on Russian diesel
BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that industrialized countries in the Group of Seven are imposing a price cap on refined Russian oil products such as diesel and kerosene, as part of a coalition that includes Australia and a tentative agreement from the European Union.
Vaccine sales plunge for Sanofi in fourth quarter
Vaccine sales by Sanofi Pasteur decreased by 16.3% in the fourth quarter compared to last year’s fourth quarter. That’s not as serious as it looks. Because of this year’s very early influenza season, vaccine sales were robust in the third quarter of 2022. As the flu season waned in the fourth quarter so did sales of influenza vaccines.
Activision Blizzard settles SEC charges for $35 million
Government regulators announced Friday that videogame maker Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million to settle charges that it failed to maintain controls to collect and assess workplace complaints with regard to disclosure requirements and violated a federal whistleblower protection rule. The lack of necessary controls left Activision "without...
