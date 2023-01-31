ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honoring GIANTS of West Michigan for Black History Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black history is being made every day as Black Americans continuously make significant contributions and impact in various fields and industries, such as politics, arts, sciences, medicine, sports, technology, and more. Every day, Black Americans are making an impact and leaving their mark in various...
County leaders vote to not consider recall petitions for several board members of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Three district board of education members from the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System are no longer facing recall petitions, after a hearing earlier today at the Muskegon County Courthouse. This hearing comes after months of problems reported in the district, with staffing shortages and...
High schoolers earn free college credit through Career Tech Center program

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Monday, dozens of Muskegon area high school students got to hear first-hand accounts of what it’s like to be a nurse. This happened at the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center (CTC), which is a free program available to high school juniors and seniors. The students get hands-on experience in a number of different career fields, as well as the chance to earn free college credit.
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan

Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
A Michigan college could dump ‘Pioneers’ as a nickname, fearing it’s offensive. There’s pushback.

FRANKENLUST TOWNSHIP, MI — Counties away from the nearest peer institution, Delta College was on its own when the campus opened to students 62 years ago. Bay City Junior College, which once operated on the third floor of a nearby high school, was shuttered by then. Northwood University’s move from Alma to Midland came one year later. Saginaw Valley State University did not yet even exist.
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
