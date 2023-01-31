Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Community College secures federal support for advanced manufacturing training center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is receiving nearly $1 million in federal funding to create a state-of-the-art Center for Automation geared at training students pursuing jobs in manufacturing. Sen. Gary Peters and Congresswoman Hillary Scholten unveiled the $998,000 project Friday at GRCC's Leslie Tassell MTEC, where...
Parents, educators urge lawmakers to repeal ‘devastating’ third grade reading retention law
Educators and parents are urging Michigan lawmakers to nix the state’s “Read by Grade Three” law for the harmful effects being held back a grade has on a young students’ self-confidence, social abilities and literacy goals. Senate Bill 12, sponsored by Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia, could...
Honoring GIANTS of West Michigan for Black History Month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black history is being made every day as Black Americans continuously make significant contributions and impact in various fields and industries, such as politics, arts, sciences, medicine, sports, technology, and more. Every day, Black Americans are making an impact and leaving their mark in various...
Educator recognized as Teacher of the Week after 40 years in the same classroom
BELDING, Mich. — Dan Scholtens is a West Michigan educator who’s been connecting with students for the last four decades, and he’s been doing that in the same classroom all these years. That’s just part of the reason he’s been selected as the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Teacher of the Week.
County leaders vote to not consider recall petitions for several board members of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Three district board of education members from the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System are no longer facing recall petitions, after a hearing earlier today at the Muskegon County Courthouse. This hearing comes after months of problems reported in the district, with staffing shortages and...
High schoolers earn free college credit through Career Tech Center program
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Monday, dozens of Muskegon area high school students got to hear first-hand accounts of what it’s like to be a nurse. This happened at the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center (CTC), which is a free program available to high school juniors and seniors. The students get hands-on experience in a number of different career fields, as well as the chance to earn free college credit.
Hundreds to join Special Olympics Michigan for Polar Plunge fundraisers through March
MICHIGAN, USA — In just a few weeks, hundreds will be jumping into freezing cold bodies of water to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan. Polar Plunges are taking place in Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, and Muskegon through March and is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan. "This...
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan
Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
Michigan’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1)
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 23-29) SBLive's Michigan high school boys and girls basketball top games of the week (Jan. 31-Feb. 4) West Bloomfield girls basketball holds on for win over Edison Academy Over the next week, we’ll be taking a look at some of the ...
Grand Rapids orthopedic practice engaged in ‘monopolistic conduct,’ Trinity Health lawsuit alleges
At a meeting in July, the president of Trinity Health Saint Mary’s told executives from Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan that the Grand Rapids hospital planned to hire its own orthopedic surgeons rather than rely on Orthopaedic Associates for on-call services. The private orthopedic practice had raised its daily rate...
A Michigan college could dump ‘Pioneers’ as a nickname, fearing it’s offensive. There’s pushback.
FRANKENLUST TOWNSHIP, MI — Counties away from the nearest peer institution, Delta College was on its own when the campus opened to students 62 years ago. Bay City Junior College, which once operated on the third floor of a nearby high school, was shuttered by then. Northwood University’s move from Alma to Midland came one year later. Saginaw Valley State University did not yet even exist.
Trinity Health lawsuit alleges ‘monopolistic behavior’ by major West Michigan orthopedic practice
GRAND RAPIDS — Trinity Health and four surgeons want a federal court to invalidate non-compete agreements with Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan, claiming they allow the market’s largest orthopedic practice to essentially hold a monopoly over procedures in Kent County. In a federal lawsuit filed this week, Trinity Health...
'It's urgent, and scary': Grand Rapids woman looking for kidney donor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan woman is asking for the public's help to save her life, because she's got stage five kidney disease and has only so many more months before her body may began to fail her. So she's reaching out in hopes someone can give her a gift unlike any other.
Michigan Veteran Homes looking for volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program. They are looking for volunteers in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township, and Marquette.
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
