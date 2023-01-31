Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
ComicBook
PS5 Update Adds Major New Feature for DualSense Controllers
A new PS5 update adds a major new feature for the DualSense controllers. Since launch, Sony has been releasing regular updates to make the user experience and the console itself significantly better. Not only have these updates allowed for more options, but they have transformed the PlayStation experience as a whole. One of the biggest changes came in a new update that allows players to join Discord channels and calls via their PlayStation, just like you can on Xbox. This is huge for people who have friends on other platforms, including Xbox, and want to be able to party up. Given we're in an era of cross-platform games, it's a major win to have a service where all players can privately talk to each other.
Motley Fool
Sony Bids Farewell to PlayStation Supply Chain Woes
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
The Verge
The EU has reportedly issued a formal warning to Microsoft over the Activision Blizzard deal
Microsoft is seemingly facing more regulatory opposition to its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Politico, the European Union has issued a formal antitrust warning against Microsoft regarding the $68.7 billion deal. Politico didn’t share exact details about the contents of the warning, but the publication says that in...
Sony Fires Back At Concerning PSVR2 Rumors
Rumors in the gaming industry are as old as Mario himself — if not even older — but even the most reputable rumors and reports in the industry can be incorrect. Most gaming rumors are innocent enough, like when that kid in grade school, whose dad worked at Nintendo, said he could unlock Sephiroth in "Super Smash Bros: Melee." But when it comes to the business side of things, rumors carry a lot more weight.
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
NME
Discord voice chat arrives on PS5 for beta testers
Discord has announced that it will be bringing voice chat directly to PS5, and will support cross-platform channels. In a blog post published today (February 2), Discord announced that it will soon support voice chat on PS5 consoles. Starting from today, anyone enrolled in the PS5 System Software Beta Program...
The console war reaches new heights as random gamers ask Sony and Nintendo CEOs to testify over Microsoft Activision deal
Sony's Jim Ryan and Nintendo's Doug Bowser have been subpoenaed
The price isn't right for the Samsung Galaxy S23
It looks awfully like EU and UK buyers will pay more for Samsung's best new phones
Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6
At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
Android Headlines
Don't miss your chance to snag a bunch of free PlayStation games
The PlayStation Plus Collection is ending soon, but there’s still time for you to get the games within it. The PlayStation Plus Collection was (and still is) a great deal on games if you purchased a PS5 when it was introduced back in 2020. It was a way for those who bought the new console to score some free titles. A particularly excellent value if you wanted to fill up your library. The collection is really only worth it for first-time PlayStation console buyers. Or those who simply didn’t own some or all of the games in the collection.
Polygon
Sony testing Discord voice chat and much more for next PS5 system update
Sony has begun rolling out the next PS5 system software beta, and is testing a wide range of features to be added in the next system software update “in the coming months.”. The headline feature is the addition of integrated Discord voice chat, which among other things allows for...
Engadget
How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the rest of the S23 series
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Samsung announced the...
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared
Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
Sony is ending the PS Plus Collection for PS5
PS5 owners have until May 9, 2023, to download the PS Plus Collection on their systems before Sony ends the offer for good. Since the console launched in 2020, Sony has provided a selection of the best PS4 games as free downloads for PS Plus subscribers at any tier on the PS5, including Persona 5, Bloodborne, God of War, and The Last of Us Remastered, but not for much longer.
NME
Netflix just made it harder to stream away from home
Netflix has announced the details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations. The streaming giant had warned an update preventing users from sharing passwords across several devices last year, and have now shared the mechanics of the new system on their website. The...
TechCrunch
Netflix lists rules and exemptions to prevent account sharing outside household
The streaming giant has shared terms detailing how it plans to control the experience within a household. It has updated its FAQ pages for countries where it is already testing extra membership fees for account sharing — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. These new terms ask people to define...
AOL Corp
Netflix reveals first details of password sharing crackdown
Netflix (NFLX) has revealed the first details of its password sharing crackdown. According to the streaming giant's help center, which updated its FAQ pages for countries currently in the midst of the crackdown (Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru), Netflix accounts will remain shareable but only within one household. (The U.S. may be next up in the first quarter.)
