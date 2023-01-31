Read full article on original website
Related
healthcaredive.com
Healthcare industry most common victim of third-party breaches, Black Kite finds
The healthcare industry was the most common victim of third-party breaches in 2022, accounting for almost 35% of all incidents — up from 33% in 2021, according to a new report. The data from cyber risk intelligence firm Black Kite indicates cyberattackers’ continued focus on the sensitive personal health...
healthcaredive.com
Humana expects 14% hike in 2023 MA enrollment as it taps new leaders
Humana expects to pick up 625,000 individual Medicare Advantage members in 2023, a nearly 14% hike from last year, said CEO Bruce Broussard on Wednesday following the release of the insurer’s fourth-quarter earnings. As part of its year-end results, Humana announced it has tapped two executives to lead two...
healthcaredive.com
Consolidated systems charge more for ‘marginally’ better care, study finds
Consolidated health systems deliver care at a higher cost than independent practices or hospitals, according to a study published in JAMA network. The study analyzed patients whose primary care physicians are employed by health systems versus those whose are employed by independent practices or hospitals, finding patients with system-based doctors had slightly better care experiences.
healthcaredive.com
Texas Medical Association files fourth suit challenging surprise billing ban
The Texas Medical Association filed a fourth lawsuit over the No Surprise Act on Monday, this time focusing on boosted fees both parties must pay for an independent arbritration process to solve billing disputes between providers and payers. The CMS increased the administrative fee for arbitration, or IDR, processes —...
healthcaredive.com
More patients — especially younger ones — are switching providers, survey finds
Healthcare consumers appear to be increasingly comfortable switching providers when their current one isn’t meeting their needs, according to a report from Accenture. About 30% of patients selected a new provider in 2021 — up from 26% in 2017, the report found. A quarter switched providers in 2021 because they were unhappy with their care — up from 18% in 2017.
healthcaredive.com
Cigna addresses MA overhaul, fresh off $6.7B in profit
Cigna plans to comply fully with sweeping Medicare Advantage audits announced by the CMS this week, according to CEO David Cordani. The audits, which health insurers have heavily opposed, are expected to result in the government recouping billions of dollars in overpayments. Cordani told investors Friday morning on Cigna’s fourth-quarter...
Comments / 0