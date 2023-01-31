Read full article on original website
Related
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Kobe and Emily Still Together in 2023?
Are Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaisé still together? Here's everything we know about this '90 Day Fiancé' couple's life in 2023.
Below Deck’s Camille Claims Producers Offered Her Drinks, Leaving Her ‘Sauced’ Before Dramatic Firing
Below Deck season 10 stew Camille Lamb claims there was more to her firing than drinking champagne when she should have been on the job cleaning guest cabins. She alleges that producers encouraged her to drink during a confessional then sent her back to work aboard the St. David, where she was soon let go by Captain Sandy Yawn.
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’
SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo
Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
Man calls his girlfriend disgusting for not being happy with the way her daughter turned out
When you have kids, you sometimes are going to want them to turn out a certain way or you may feel like a failure. However, if you have unrealistic expectations, your child may not ever be like you in the long run.
Widow Cheered for How She Removed Husband's Mistress From His Funeral
"She had no business there," said the widow, defending her actions online.
Video of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in Apparent Spat Over Drink Goes Viral
The video, which was shared on TikTok, shows Affleck insisting to Lopez that he had not been drinking at a Hollywood party.
Husband of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne indicted in Chicago
A federal grand jury in Chicago has indicted the lawyer husband of embattled “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne for allegedly stealing more than $3 million in legal settlement money from family members of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims. Thomas Girardi, 83, is charged with...
Bride dumps fiancé and cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay 'entrance fee'
Wedding days are among the most stressful in a person's life. So it's expected that both the bride and groom may be a bit angsty, considering they're about to sign away their lives to another person, right?. But one woman completely lost the plot when she called off the ceremony...
msn.com
Former 'The Bachelorette' star announces surprise split from spouse of more than a decade, more of the reality show's leads then versus now
Slide 1 of 38: On Jan. 19, 2023, DeAnna Pappas dropped a major bombshell that sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation: She and her husband of more than a decade -- Stephen Stagliano, who has familial ties to the long-running franchise -- are throwing in the towel. As we mourn her lost love, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the former stars of "The Bachelorette" to see how their lives (and looks!) have changed over the years. Let's start with the newly single reality star...After Brad Womack broke up with her on season 11 of "The Bachelor," DeAnna Pappas took her turn as "The Bachelorette" on the show's fourth season in 2008. The real estate agent gave her final rose to Jesse Csincsak and said yes when he proposed on the season finale.Keep reading to see her and more former "The Bachelorette" stars now...MORE: The biggest Bachelor Nation scandals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s What Really Went Wrong Between ‘Bachelor’ Couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell
Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell had one of the sweetest romances during the show’s 20th season, and they shocked fans by calling off their engagement in May 2017. Fans later relived their romantic beginnings during The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever in June 2020, but sadly, their romance did not last. Keep reading for everything to know about Ben and Lauren’s split, what went wrong and more.
Pat Sajak Is Winning Big With Wife Lesly Brown! Meet the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host’s Longtime Love
He has been at the helm of Wheel of Fortune for four decades, but Pat Sajak hasn’t done it alone. The iconic game show star’s longtime wife, Lesly Brown, has been by his side throughout the majority of his run in showbiz. When Did Pat Sajak Marry His...
How ‘1000-Lb Best Friends’ Star Vannessa Cross Gained ‘Happiness’ Out of ‘Misery’ Following Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery
Loving the journey! 1000-Lb Best Friends star Vannessa Cross didn’t want to undergo bariatric surgery — until a family tragedy and a health scare changed her mind. “I never really wanted to [lose weight]. I was kind of against it. I've had several surgeries due to my medical issues throughout my life. So I don't […]
Matt Lauer And Girlfriend Shamin Abas' Relationship Back On Track After Rocky Couple Of Months
While Matt Lauer has fallen from grace after being fired from Today, his relationship with girlfriend Shamin Abas seems to be improving after a rocky couple of months, RadarOnline.com has learned.Over the weekend, the couple stepped out together for a date night in New York City, as the former Today host, 65, was dressed casually in jeans, a gray hoodie, a black jacket, and a beanie while the PR executive, 53, wore a midi skirt, patterned top, jacket, and heels.A source told People that, “Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other” and “they had a good solid...
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is currently airing on Lifetime. The experts matched 10 eager singles from Nashville who wanting lasting marriages.
'90 Day' : Loren's Parents Say She 'Needs a Taste of Reality' as They Ice Her Out — and Their Grandson
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik aren't getting any help from her parents. On Monday's episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the tension between Loren's parents and the 90 Day couple reached a stalemate — one that included a complete cold shoulder. The episode saw Loren trying to...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0