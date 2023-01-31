Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
IGN
Rhythm Sprout - Official Launch Trailer
Rhythm Sprout is a rhythm action game where you'll enjoy chill lo-fi walks and fight bosses to K-POP, EDM, and Hip Hop tracks. The game contains over 30 handcrafted levels and the ability to add modifiers to certain levels like Turbo Mode, Mirror Mode, Shuffle Mode, and more. Rhythm Sprout launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Suffer The Night - Official Announcement Trailer (Warning: Flashing Lights)
Check out this terrifying announcement trailer for Suffer The Night, an upcoming game that blends first-person survival horror with the vibe of 80s slasher flicks. Suffer The Night will be available on PC via Steam in 2023. A demo is available now on Steam. In Suffer the Night, players take...
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
IGN
The Lost King - Official Trailer
The Lost King is the inspiring true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and took on Britain’s most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial rulers in English history. A tale of discovery, obsession, and stolen glory (both then and now), The Lost King is a magical adventure illuminated by one woman’s awakened sense of purpose.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
IGN
Forspoken Ending Explained
Finished Forspoken and have questions regarding everything that took place during the final chapter, Awakening? Here you'll find everything you need to know about the two different endings in the game, including what happens if Frey Tap to Reveal. Use the links below to jump into a specific section of...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Map Has Been Leaked and Many Streamers Are Already Playing the Game on Twitch
Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on February 10, but the game has leaked online. The full map of the game can be viewed online, and it gives a glimpse into the huge world that the game will feature. The map appears to open up the more you explore the...
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Beta Brings Discord Voice Chat Support; Nvidia Shares a Workaround Around the Chat App
A new beta update is introducing new features to the PlayStation 5, which includes Discord voice chat and Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p resolution. However, only invited beta participants from the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany, and France will be able to try out these features for now. In...
IGN
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
IGN
Pokemon Go Best Ultra Premier League Team
The Ultra Premier Battle League has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a set of challenging battles for you to partake in, and reap the rewards from. But which Pokemon are the best to put on your team to give you the best chances of success?. This page acts...
IGN
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 - Official Snaefell Mountain Course Section 2 Gameplay Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay from a new section of the Snaefell Mountain course in TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3, as Peter Hickman travels at over 186mph on his BMW M1000RR from Ballacraine to Cronk Urleigh. TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 will...
IGN
How to Get the Free Genshin Impact Lisa Skin in Version 3.4
A new outfit is available for our favorite witch, Lisa in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Participate in the exclusive Second Blooming event to unlock the free Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade. Second Blooming is a team challenge limited-time event in Version 3.4 that will put your team-building skills in Genshin Impact to the test.
IGN
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff is a formidable member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders don't always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you'll need to bear in mind the possible combinations you might end up facing.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Pre-orders Set to Go Live on February 7, 2023 in India
Sony’s PlayStation 5 is set to start pre-orders on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 12 pm in India. Sony’s own ShopAtSC online store has a featured banner on the front page, advertising the restocking. The site shows the PS5 Standard God of War Ragnarök Bundle and the PS5...
IGN
All Text Logs and Audio Logs
As you explore the UGS Ishimura, you will find text and audio logs from the crew. These logs give you a better idea of what happened on the Ishimura and who may have been responsible. There are text and audio logs on every deck and almost every main Mission location.
IGN
Nintendo Has Had Some of the All-Time Best E3 Moments
Welp. Nintendo won't be on the floor at E3 2023. Neither will Xbox. Sony… well, we knew Sony and the ESA haven't been hitching horses for a while now. So that means the "Big 3" are no-shows at what we had all hoped was going to be a triumphant, perhaps even jubilant, return of the most legendary gaming show of them all. I'm not going to write about "Is E3 even relevant?" or "do we still need a show like E3?" Those pieces have already been written, often by people much more talented and wise than I. Instead, I just want to say, as a fan of video gaming, how I am truly bummed out to see E3 once again falling to the wayside. Some of the greatest E3 moments of all time come from Nintendo, and while they stopped doing live conferences in 2012, their E3-timed Directs have been some of the most memorable parts of E3 without technically being part of E3.
IGN
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of February 2023
Hello February! The new month brings with it so many exciting new games! Survive cannibals and mutants in Sons of the Forest, or befriend monsters in a digital world with Digimon World Next Order.
IGN
The Misty Shore Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Misty Shore, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Comments / 0