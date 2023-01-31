ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Santos Recuses Himself From Committees, as Any Good Truth Teller Would

By Ryan Bort
 3 days ago
George Santos weaseled his way into Congress by flat-out lying about nearly every major aspect of his backstory. Some Republicans, including those in his home district , have called for him to resign, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has stood by Santos, even assuring reporters that he’ll sit on committees like everyone else. The bit about sitting on committees appears to be too much for Santos, though, who reportedly told colleagues on Tuesday that he is temporarily recusing himself from doing so.

Santos was slated to sit on the Small Business Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. They aren’t high-profile assignments, but given that Republicans booted former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) from his committees in 2019 after he threw the type of nod to white supremacy that is now practically commonplace in the GOP, it’d stand to reason that a member being a verifiable fraud in just about every aspect of his life might also be disqualifying.

Alas, it wasn’t, and it apparently came down to Santos himself to decide it probably isn’t a good idea for him to do anything more than the bare minimum for the next two years before he slinks out of Congress in disgrace — at least for now. Why, exactly, did he do it, though?

The Washington Post reported that Santos said he would step down because he’s “a distraction,” which is a little surprising considering the defiant posture he’s struck so far against those saying he should resign. He’s said repeatedly that he isn’t concerned by all the scandal surrounding him, and that he’s laser-focused on serving the people of New York’s 3rd congressional district. He would certainly be able to serve them better by representing their interests on House committees, so the decision Tuesday morning is curious.

Then again, Santos is a curious fellow, and it wouldn’t be shocking if his announcement actually meant he would, in fact, be serving on every House committee possible. It also wouldn’t be shocking if this was the first step toward a coming resignation as revelations continue to pile up about his web of lies.

‘American Taliban’ Was Ordered Not to Meet With Extremists. He Did Anyway

When ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh stepped out of prison in 2019, he agreed to a host of conditions as part of his supervised release. Lindh, who reportedly maintained his support for Islamist terrorist groups while in prison, was told not to associate with known extremists until he was officially free on May 22, 2022.  But new court documents suggest that the first prisoner in America’s sprawling “war on terror” may have violated that agreement by meeting with a convicted ISIS supporter in three get-togethers covertly surveilled by the FBI in 2021. News of Lindh’s meetings surfaced in a dispute over...
Florida Megachurch Moves to Expel LGBTQ Members

A Jacksonville megachurch is requiring members to sign a new, anti-LGBTQ pledge committing to adhere to “biblical sexuality” — or leave the church. Describing the oath as “an exercise in clarity… in a sexually confused world,” First Baptist Church has given members and their families until March to comply.  The pledge compels members to renounce LGBTQ sexual- and gender- expression in favor or “God’s standard for human sexuality,” which the Florida church insists means there are only two genders, as well as that the only morally acceptable sexual “desire and expression” occurs within a marriage between one man and one...
Serial Liar Tucker Carlson Defends Serial Liar George Santos

Rep. George Santos has few allies in Congress. It’s hard to make friends when no one can be sure you’re not actively lying to their face. But Santos can now count on the support of at least one voice in Republican politics, a true master among deceivers: Fox host Tucker Carlson.  On Thursday night Carlson delivered an impassioned defense-and-dismissal of the controversy surrounding the scandal-riddled congressman.  In a sarcastic monologue Carlson honed in on petty lies told by Santos, ignoring the litany of more serious claims against him. “This thief of volleyball glory, strides the halls of the United States Congress...
“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End

Of all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.”Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“Lying about your résumé is not a crime. It’s very dishonest and politically it’s sort...
Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
