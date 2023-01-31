ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FOX Sports

Michigan, USC, Oklahoma & Penn State among Joel Klatt's surprises of National Signing Day

Joel Klatt discusses which programs surprised him from National Signing Day. He talked about the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley landed at No. 8 overall class. Joel explained why he was surprised with USC and discussed they needed to get more defensive players. His next surprise was the Michigan Wolverines landing at No. 19 overall despite two straight CFP appearances. Joel explained that Michigan and USC utilized the transfer portal very well. Joel discussed Penn State, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech’s signing day rankings and how this benefits their programs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Eleven Warriors

Mark Pantoni Says Ohio State “May Have To Pull Out” of Recruiting National Prospects Earlier if NIL is Driving Force in Their Recruitments

Ohio State is a month removed from its season ending with a last-second defeat in the Peach Bowl at the hands of Georgia. But there’s been no offseason for assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff. Over the last few months, Pantoni has worked hard to complete the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and evaluate prospects for OSU to target in the transfer portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

All-American Punter, Kicker Announces Major Commitment

One of the top special teams players in the 2023 recruiting class announced his commitment on Wednesday.  Gabe Russo, who is an Under Armour All-American, announced a commitment to Auburn as a PWO (preferred walk-on). That came after he got a scholarship offer from Kentucky.  ...
AUBURN, AL
FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family

Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star flip

With all eight predictions in their favor, Michigan is the heavy favorite to flip Sierra Canyon (CA) Chatsworth 2023 four-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt on National Signing Day. Brandt has been committed to Stanford since the end of July but has kept things open since the departure of head coach David Shaw.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ

The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Longtime ESPN College Football Personality Joins Fox Sports

A former ESPN college football analyst has officially joined FOX Sports.  Chris Fallica, who's known as "The Bear" to a lot of college football fans, joined the network on Wednesday afternoon. He even went on Colin Cowherd's show, The Herd to give an idea of what he will be doing for the ...

