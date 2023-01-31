Read full article on original website
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
2024 Ohio State wide receiver commitment putting on a show early in 2023
Austin Kutscher will remain in the Big Ten after five seasons at Ohio State.
On a quiet National Signing Day for the Buckeye football program, coaches met with the media Wednesday to discuss the team's approach toward the offseason and how they hope to improve before 2023. In addition to press conferences at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day,...
College football's 2023 recruiting cycle is nearly complete. The final National Signing Day of the cycle took place on Wednesday. The usual suspects - Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, etc. - are the top of the rankings. But which schools have the worst classes? Here are the worst recruiting ...
If you're the Ohio State Buckeyes, life is easy when you transition from Justin Fields to C.J. Stroud. But now coach Ryan Day will have to see what he has in quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, who are set to compete for the starting job this offseason.
Joel Klatt discusses which programs surprised him from National Signing Day. He talked about the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley landed at No. 8 overall class. Joel explained why he was surprised with USC and discussed they needed to get more defensive players. His next surprise was the Michigan Wolverines landing at No. 19 overall despite two straight CFP appearances. Joel explained that Michigan and USC utilized the transfer portal very well. Joel discussed Penn State, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech’s signing day rankings and how this benefits their programs.
Ohio State is a month removed from its season ending with a last-second defeat in the Peach Bowl at the hands of Georgia. But there’s been no offseason for assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff. Over the last few months, Pantoni has worked hard to complete the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and evaluate prospects for OSU to target in the transfer portal.
Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Earlier this week, Alabama launched a new name, image and likeness collective with the support of head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne. Yea Alabama will allow fans to contribute money in a subscription-based model with 100-percent of the money going to the athletes. While ...
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
With all eight predictions in their favor, Michigan is the heavy favorite to flip Sierra Canyon (CA) Chatsworth 2023 four-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt on National Signing Day. Brandt has been committed to Stanford since the end of July but has kept things open since the departure of head coach David Shaw.
Certain injuries as well as other factors paved the way for players on the Pittsburgh Steelers to see the first legitimate action of their career in 2022. Going forward, the franchise will have to make key decisions regarding the future of guys who were essentially fill-in players for the majority of the season.
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
Alabama fans can rejoice. The Alabama Crimson Tide has apparently settled on its coordinators for the 2023 season. Welcome to the fourth edition of the Roll Tide Rumor mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators. Roll Tide Rumor Mill; What's the Fate of Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding. First, please remember...
