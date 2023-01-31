Two Kinston men are behind bars Thursday after authorities closed out a three-month-long investigation in drug trafficking. According to the Kinston Police Department, on Thursday, Feb. 2, members of the Kinston Police Department’s Violent Criminal Action Team (VCAT) and Narcotics Detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office concluded a three-month drug trafficking investigation. The investigation ended with the execution of two early morning search warrants that were served by the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team on the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and on the 700 block of Williams St. Kinston.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO