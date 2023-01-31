Read full article on original website
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
One killed in Pitt County shooting
BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with second-kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female. Jeremiah Washington, was arrested in an apartment in Simon Bright Apartments. Washington surrendered without incident and was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.
Two people arrested for trespassing at Grover C. Fields Middle School
NEW BERN, Craven County — Area law enforcement said a faculty member at Grover C. Fields Middle School in New Bern reported two people walking around the outside of buildings on campus. The faculty member told them one of the people appeared to have a weapon. The School Resource...
North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
Newport man arrested after vehicle pursuit
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit Thursday evening. William Arthur Meadows Jr., 40, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest; driving while impaired; driving with a revoked license; careless and reckless driving; speeding; failing to stop for a steady red light; failure to maintain lane control; and […]
Kinston authorities arrest second suspect in weekend shooting
A second suspect in a weekend shooting has been apprehended by authorities in Kinston. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: On Thursday, Feb. 2, warrants were obtained for Shy’qim Hooker, 22, of Kinston for his involvement in Saturday’s shooting incident. Hooker was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 without incident and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and Attempted Murder. He has been placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.
Investigation underway after bullet found in classroom
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a bullet was found at an Onslow County middle school. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the bullet was found in a classroom at Dixon Middle School on Wednesday. Sheriff Chris Thomas said it was a pistol bullet and was found in the back of a classroom […]
Two arrested after being spotted with pellet gun near New Bern school
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested Thursday after they were spotted walking around Grover C. Fields Middle School buildings with a pellet gun. New Bern Police Department said a faculty member observed the two people walking around on the school property, and one of them appeared to have a weapon in their […]
Keith Goyette named Kinston police chief
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief. On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick. Goyette has been […]
New Bern man officially charged in two murders at shopping center parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of killing two men last month in the parking lot of a New Bern shopping center has been officially charged. Clonzie Nealy, Jr. was arrested on Sunday by ECU Health police. The 34-year-old man had been a patient at the Greenville hospital since the triple shooting on January 21st.
Two men arrested in Kinston after three-month investigation
Two Kinston men are behind bars Thursday after authorities closed out a three-month-long investigation in drug trafficking. According to the Kinston Police Department, on Thursday, Feb. 2, members of the Kinston Police Department’s Violent Criminal Action Team (VCAT) and Narcotics Detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office concluded a three-month drug trafficking investigation. The investigation ended with the execution of two early morning search warrants that were served by the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team on the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and on the 700 block of Williams St. Kinston.
Carteret County man charged with animal cruelty
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing animal cruelty charges after his arrest on Jan. 31. Michael Scott Fleming, 26, of 805 Chatham St, Mann’s MHP in Newport was arrested by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies following an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty. Fleming has been charged with four counts of […]
Second suspect arrested in Kinston shooting, charged with attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that happened last Saturday. Shy’qim Hooker, 22, of Kinston had warrants obtained for his arrest. On Friday, he was taken into custody by Kinston police without incident. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied […]
Carteret County man accused of malicious torturing own dog
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man has been arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty. Carteret County deputies arrested Michael Fleming on Tuesday for four counts of felony cruelty to animals and three probation violations. Deputies say the 26-year-old man is accused of malicious torture and cruelty to...
Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
BCSO: shots fired at barber academy altercation lead to arrest
On Feb. 1, 2023, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a communicating threats at the barber academy located in the Cypress Commons Shopping Center located on Old Blount’s Creek Road in Chocowinity. It was determined the academy is operated through Beaufort County Community College. Deputies...
Student arrested after firing shots at barber academy building, no one injured
RALEIGH, Wake County — A Beaufort County Community College Barber Academy student was arrested after an altercation in which he fired shots toward the building. No damage was done from the bullet and no one was injured. Police said that Joseph McKinney left the academy and made violent threats...
