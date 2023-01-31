Read full article on original website
Manchester United Issue Statement On Mason Greenwood After All Charges Against Player Were Dropped
The club issued a 43-word statement on Greenwood on Thursday.
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hints at shock position change for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof in top-four race
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at potential position changes for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils cruised into the Carabao Cup final with a 5-0 win on aggregate against Nottingham Forest. But the game saw two first-team stars play in new positions. Ten Hag replaced...
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Fulham: Enzo, Mudryk, and Madueke, too!
Excited may be an understatement for our next game against local rivals Fulham, as a host of new faces have joined Chelsea during the January window. The squad hasn’t been this big for quite a while and it won’t always be easy to find the winning formula, but that’s a luxury we can definitely live with.
Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fixture:. (1) After securing their place in the EFL Cup finals on Thursday by routing Nottingham Forest on aggregate, Premier League football returns to the Old Trafford as Manchester United host Crystal Palace. Both sides face each other in the league within the span of a month, the previous encounter ending on frustrating terms for Man United after a 90th-minute Michael Olise equalizer dented their winning run.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leicester City
Aside from something of a kit sponsor controversy (I’m not a fan of the decision, but I digress), everything is coming up roses as Aston Villa hosts Leicester City this Saturday. It’s a quality opportunity for a win. With the Foxes sitting in 14th to Villa’s 11th in the...
Sky Blue News: Extension Season, Porro Payday, Chelsea Are Ruining Football, and More...
The weekend is upon us and Manchester City are hitting the road. The women are headed to the midlands for a match at Leicester City, and the men are taking the M1 to London to face Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest to start your Friday. Manchester...
Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling set to return from injury for Chelsea; Hakim Ziyech available as well
Chelsea made nine signings in the January transfer window, and now, two days into February, we’re also set to get some players back who might feel like new signings themselves. First and foremost among them are our Champions League final-starting full backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell, who have...
Where in the world is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?
In a semi-shocking turn of events yesterday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was not only the player cut from our Champions League squad for the rest of this season, but was then one of the players not named to the matchday squad against Fulham. And then it got even more shocking from there,...
Sean Dyche version 2.0? | How Everton could line up under the new manager
What can Everton fans expect to see from new boss Sean Dyche on the pitch?. The 51-year old has been somewhat paradoxically pigeonholed as both a retro, old-school dinosaur, beloved of the traditional 4-4-2 formation and long-ball philosophy, yet also acclaimed by much of the English football media for his efforts at keeping his Burney side in the Premier League for a number of years - overachieving despite a limited ability to spend. The man is not an walking archetype, things rarely being as simple as people tend to like to make them. So, there’s some truth in both statements.
Newcastle vs. West Ham - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
After a week for the ages in which Newcastle punched their tickets for a trip to Wembley on Feb. 26, we’re glad the Premier League is back. The schedule was hella packed through the first half of the season and right after the return from the World Cup break but things are now back to normalcy with only one more cup game to play at the end of the month and just league matchups sandwiching the Carabao Cup final.
Chelsea Champions League squad confirmed for knockout rounds
Despite Graham Potter’s assertion yesterday that we still had “some time” to still think about it, the squad lists for the knockout rounds of the Champions League were due at midnight last night. I guess maybe he meant “some minutes”. In any case, squad lists...
Manchester City v Spurs: Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Premier League is rolling and we enter an always tricky match vs Spurs. Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham, London. Time and Date: Sunday 5 February 2023, Kickoff at 16:30 BST, 11.30 am (EST, USA) Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Paul Tierney.
Firmino Close to Signing Contract Extension
Per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Liverpool FC forward Roberto Firmino is on the verge of extending his stay at the club. Even though we’ve entered the final six months of the Brazillian’s contract, an extension shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, as both Firmino and manager Jürgen Klopp have expressed a desire to continue their partnership.
Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day
As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
Fan Letters: “Sunderland needed a striker well before transfer deadline day!”
The recruitment team knew well before January that we needed a striker. When Ellis Simms was recalled we needed two, and even without the injury to Ross Stewart, January would be a failure. Three players for the future don’t mean anything at present, because we’ve lost three players with experience...
On This Day (2nd February 2016): New signings shine despite Sunderland’s defeat against City!
I remember leaving the Stadium of Light after this defeat for Sam Allardyce strangely positive about our chances of survival in the Premier League this season. Sunderland had struggled immensely up until this point - with Big Sam finally being drafted into the club to deal with the mess left behind by Dick Advocaat’s abrupt departure.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, February 2
Happy february everyone! as promised - here is your EFL Champ roundup:. Today let’s focus on the push for the playoffs. Barring near-historic collapses, Burnley and Sheffield United will claim the automatic promotion spots. That leaves a good handful of teams competing for the four playoff spots. In fact,...
The Opposition View: Everton vs Arsenal | Toffees look to gum up first place Gunners
Everton will not be bossed by now-former manager Frank Lampard when Arsenal come to the north of England. Instead, Sean Dyche will lead the Toffees forward - and his first test is perhaps the least kind of any possible initial matches a coach could ask for. Arsenal are playing really...
