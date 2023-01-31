ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cpsenergy.com

City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates

SAN ANTONIO (February 1, 2023) – The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

18-wheeler accident temporarily shut down I-35 South near Von Ormy

SAN ANTONIO - A major accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed a portion of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along I-35 South near the Von Ormy Road exit. Police said that the driver of the big rig was stuck between a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING expanded to include Bexar County through Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy