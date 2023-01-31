Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Rollover crash on I-35 near downtown caused by slick roads, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say slick roads may have contributed to a rollover crash near downtown overnight. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound on the lower level near South Alamo. According to police, the driver lost control due the slick roads and rolled...
cpsenergy.com
City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates
SAN ANTONIO (February 1, 2023) – The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
foxsanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
KSAT 12
Loop 1604 exit ramp near Lookout Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Loop 1604 westbound exit ramp at Lookout Road has reopened following a multi-vehicle pileup early Tuesday morning. SAPD did not say how many vehicles were involved or exactly why the crash occurred. It is unclear if there are any injuries. --- (Original Story) A...
KSAT 12
Interstate 10 in Hill Country reopens following 18-wheeler pileup, multiple rollovers
SAN ANTONIO – Interstate 10 at the Kimble-Kerr county line has reopened following a pileup involving multiple 18-wheelers on Tuesday morning. Kerrville police said the westbound lanes of I-10 in the area are open, though traffic is moving slowly. Deputies in Kimble, Kerr and Kendall counties have dealt with...
Beets will help keep Bexar County roads from freezing this week
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County public works crews are treating roads and bridges with a new spray meant to keep precipitation from freezing on the ground. The anti-icing fluid is made with a beet juice derivative. The mix is more cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly than traditional road salt or brine.
KSAT 12
Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?
Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County. Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning. If fallen tree limbs ended up causing...
KSAT 12
Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
KSAT 12
Ice damage follow-up: Tree branch breakage, insurance claims, and ways to help prevent it in the future
SAN ANTONIO – When the sun came up Wednesday morning, a light was shed on ice damage found in northern Bexar County and the Hill Country. Pictures sent in via KSAT Connect show broken tree limbs, downed power lines and even uprooted trees. Here’s a break down of what...
KSAT 12
Multi-car pileup on O’Connor bridge on NE Side due to ice, police say
SAN ANTONIO – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the O’Connor Road bridge, near North Weidner Road. According to police,...
San Antonio highway closures persist due to arctic blast, ice
news4sanantonio.com
18-wheeler accident temporarily shut down I-35 South near Von Ormy
SAN ANTONIO - A major accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed a portion of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along I-35 South near the Von Ormy Road exit. Police said that the driver of the big rig was stuck between a...
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
Next 24 hours: Ice and rain will continue to impact Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for another round of winter weather. Many teachers, staff and students will enjoy the ice day on Wednesday with many San Antonio schools closed. Over the next 24 hours, San Antonians will see rounds of rainfall and even a wintry mix of...
news4sanantonio.com
Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
news4sanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING expanded to include Bexar County through Thursday
