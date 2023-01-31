Read full article on original website
Detroit Lakes Girls Basketball Holds Off Bemidji For Sixth-Straight Win
DETROIT LAKES, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Laker girl’s basketball team won their sixth straight game Tuesday night, defeating the Bemidji Lumberjacks 47-44 at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. The Lakers never trailed in the victory and earned their 15th win. Bemidji, who trailed by as much as 18...
NDSU Basketball Star Heaven Hamling Visits Detroit Lakes Middle School For Lunch
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Evie Martin, a seventh-grader at Detroit Lakes Middle School, got a fun surprise from one of her heroes on Tuesday. Martin wrote a dinner essay for class about wanting to meet NDSU basketball star Heaven Hamling. And on Tuesday, Hamling showed up for lunch...
Jason and Kaari Speer Purchase Balmoral Golf Course in Battle Lake
BATTLE LAKE, MN (KDLM) – Jason and Kaari Speer have purchased Balmoral Golf Course in Battle Lake from John and Karen Young for $2.2 million, according to a filing by the Minnesota Department of Revenue. “That was definitely part of the decision,” said Young, a 28-year PGA Member. “Knowing...
NDSU Football adds former Barnesville prep star Hunter Zenzen via the transfer portal
Zenzen started his collegiate career as a linebacker at Iowa State, but transitioned into a defensive end in his sophomore season. Zenzen played primarily on special teams for the Cyclones last season before announcing his decision to transfer. He finished his Iowa State career with six tackles and a fumble recovery, while also receiving All-Big 12 Academic Honors last season.
Ben Fall appointed new Norman County Sheriff
Fall says his department covers a wide area, about 900 square miles. There are seven licensed deputies in Norman County. The department has two vacancies. He says in a small department, it’s tough but everybody has stepped up to help. There have also been offers of assistance from neighboring...
Giving Hearts Day Preview: Health Resource Center
One of the local non-profits participating in Giving Hearts Day this year is the Health Resource Center. HRC is a pregnancy and parenting center that works to remove the barriers families face, by providing services and material support to help them make life-affirming choices, and thrive in parenting. All services...
Bakery Fire Forces Evacuation of Fargo Hornbacher’s
FARGO, ND (KFGO) – A bakery fire forced an evacuation of Osgood Hornbacher’s Tuesday evening. Fire crews were called to a report of a fryer on fire at the Hornbacher’s store located at 4151 45th Street S. in Fargo around 5:40 p.m. Battalion Chief Dane Carley said...
Donors Get First Peek At New Becker County Museum Building; Science Level To Open February 17th
“We’re getting ready to start opening the doors,” says Executive Director Becky Mitchell. “It’s almost unbelievable that we’re almost at this point.”. The capital campaign for the new facility began fundraising in 2015. The $6.4 million, two-story 30,000 square-foot facility officially broke ground in late May of 2021, with half of the amount being funded by a bonding bill appropriation approved by the State Legislature in October 2020.
