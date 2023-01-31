“We’re getting ready to start opening the doors,” says Executive Director Becky Mitchell. “It’s almost unbelievable that we’re almost at this point.”. The capital campaign for the new facility began fundraising in 2015. The $6.4 million, two-story 30,000 square-foot facility officially broke ground in late May of 2021, with half of the amount being funded by a bonding bill appropriation approved by the State Legislature in October 2020.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO