ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calls for independent probe into Rwandan journalist's death

WGAU
 3 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Dozens of African civil society groups and press associations on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the death of a Rwanda-based journalist, saying the official explanation lacked backing evidence.

Investigative journalist John Williams Ntwali had previously expressed fears for his life and told the Human Rights Watch rights organization that he had received phone threats and had strangers visiting his house.

His family was informed on Jan. 19 of his death, which Rwandan police attributed to a motorbike accident.

A joint statement by 90 organizations on Tuesday said that no evidence of the accident has yet been released.

“Rwandan authorities have failed to provide a police report, the exact location of the alleged accident, any photo or video evidence or detailed information on the others involved" in the accident, the statement said.

Ntwali has been described as Rwanda’s last independent journalist who exposed alleged human rights violations on detained opposition figures and journalists.

His latest coverage was highlighting the plight of people facing land evictions by the authorities.

United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power on Saturday urged the Rwandan government to independently investigate Ntwali's death.

Rwanda has in the past been accused of infringing on media freedom.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Coast Guard probing deaths, injuries of Americans on vessels in Antarctic waters

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said it's investigating several deaths and injuries of U.S. citizens that took place on passenger vessels recently traveling in Antarctic waters. The Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies from around the world are deploying teams to Ushuaia, Argentina to investigate four instances that took place between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1, 2022, the agency said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of those impacted by these tragedies,” Capt. Gretchen Bailey, the Coast Guard Activities Europe commanding officer, said in a statement. “We are proud to work alongside the NTSB and our international partners to investigate these incidents and make meaningful safety improvements for worldwide passenger vessel operations, especially in unique high-risk environments like the Antarctic." In one incident, two U.S. citizens died when an inflatable boat from the Portuguese-flagged passenger vessel, World Explorer, capsized with six passengers aboard near Elephant Island, Antarctica, the USCG said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy