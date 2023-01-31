Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Illinois Dog Safe After Being Trapped Inside Construction Project
A dog in Illinois falls into a home improvement project but is okay after being saved by the local fire department. Years ago, one of my cats managed to knock the cover off a vent. She climbed in and was roaming around inside the ductwork. Luckily, after several hours I was able to entice her close enough to the opening and pulled her out. She was no worse for the wear.
Experts Claim the Best Illinois Cheeseburger Has an Egg On It
Where is the best cheeseburger in Illinois? That is debatable. However, there are online experts that the best you're gonna get in the Land of Lincoln has an egg on it. I'll attempt to explain why. This isn't my opinion, by the way. I'm relying on the online reviews left...
10 Cringe-y Things About Illinois Every Resident Will Agree With
Illinois is a state full of surprises, some good and some not-so-good. Living here means you get to experience a wide range of experiences, from the stunning beauty of its natural landscapes to the chaotic pace of its big cities. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a newcomer, you'll never run out of things to do or see.
11,000 Cases Of Wings Go Missing From Illinois School District
A school district in Illinois recently figured out they were missing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings. Illinois School District Is Way Over Food Budget For Year. A school district in the Chicago suburbs was investigating an accounting issue. After the first semester, they were already way over the food budget for the whole year. Not just a little but $300,000. Officials discovered that food was purchased but it never arrived at any of the facilities.
Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart
Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
How Did Groundhog Day Become Such a Big Deal in Illinois?
For well over 100 years Groundhog Day has been celebrated on February 2 throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, but have you ever wondered how this ridiculous tradition started?. The History of Groundhog Day. To fully understand why Groundhog Day is a thing, we need to know that it...
Four Illinois Men Charged in Vicious Murder at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park
After more than six months since an incident at a city park in Rockford, charges were filed today against four men who have each been charged with first-degree murder. According to the Rockford Police Department, the men were all involved in the shooting deaths of a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man on July 23 at Sinnissippi Park.
10 Enjoyable Winter Activities in Wisconsin That Cost Zero Dollars
When you live and play in a state that consistently ranks in the top 5 for most brutal winter weather in the United States, you not only have to embrace the cold but find ways to have fun in those freezing temps. If you're looking for something to do and...
Illinois Zoo Helps Get Revenge on Your Ex in the Most Hilarious Way Possible
It's that time of year again when couples everywhere are showering each other with love, flowers, and chocolates. But what about those of us who are celebrating the day alone? Brookfield Zoo has got you covered. Introducing their latest addition to the Valentine's Day celebration: Name a Roach!. This Is...
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
Illinois Town Holds ‘Groundhog Day’ Event at Famous Movie Location
Punxatawney, Pennsylvania's got nothing on this small town in Illinois!. Technically the real rodent that will be deciding the world's weather future, when he pops his head out on Groundhog Day, resides in Pennsylvania and is named Punxatawney Phil. But in the world of movie make-believe, the real celebration will...
Items From Infamous Illinois Murder Scene Are Haunted and Bring Bad Luck?
The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1929 is a dark reminder of the violence that ran rampant in Chicago during the Prohibition era. Al Capone and his gang are infamous for their actions on that day when they gunned down seven members of a rival gang in cold blood. Afterward, the building where it happened was eventually torn down but not before some bricks from its walls were taken and put on display at a local nightclub as reminders to patrons about what had transpired there years earlier.
Popular Mermaid To Make Appearance At Famous Wisconsin Museum
A rare mermaid sighting has been announced for the Discovery World Museum in Milwaukee for this weekend. As a parent, I understand that sometimes it can be difficult to keep your children entertained. Especially, in the wintertime. If you're looking for something fun to do while getting out of town for a few hours, I have the perfect place for you. The kids will have a great time while learning. It's an amazing combo. Check out the Discovery World Museum in Milwaukee.
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
Building a GLOWing Winter Wonderland: Rockford Park District’s Free Snowman Kit Giveaway
The Rockford Park District in Illinois is proud to announce their Winter Flurry initiative, which provides a variety of programs, activities, and facilities to experience winter in new and exciting ways. With a fresh snowfall on the ground, the Park District is inviting residents to take part in their latest initiative: building a GLOWman!
Locals Scramble To Test Drive Cars For Free Dozen Eggs in Illinois
An Illinois car dealership cracked the code to bring in customers to their business - by offering a dozen eggs with every test drive!. Remember when a carton of eggs was just .99 cents? I miss those days. Now, a dozen eggs is nearly $6. Some states, eggs are $18/dozen....
Illinois is Home to one of the 10 Best Theme Parks in the US
If you are looking to have an incredible theme park vacation with your family in 2023 then you don't have to travel to Florida, you can stay right here in the Land of Lincoln! One of the 10 best Amusement Parks in the US to Visit in 2023 is here in Illinois, check out the details...
Butter Isn’t a Carb, Here’s The BEST Chicken Sandwich in Illinois. OMG!
Ever look at a picture of something delicious and think, I'm dropping everything and EATING THIS?!?! I've found the BEST chicken sandwich in Illinois and OMG! MSN. Remember the "Chicken Sandwich Battle Summer?" Massive lines at Popeyes, KFC was pounding their chest about theirs, basically and spot with a chicken sandwich was saying "we are the best."
That Time My Friend Ran Into Famous Rapper At Illinois Chicken Joint
You're never going to believe me when I tell you this story. It's real, I promise!. Backstory: I'm chillin' with 2 of my friends and we're eating a bunch of McDonald's having a great time. We got to talking about celebrities (my favorite conversation of the night) and my friend, Gabe, said he has met only one celebrity in his lifetime - his favorite personality, in fact.
Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired
One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0