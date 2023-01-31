ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Illinois Dog Safe After Being Trapped Inside Construction Project

A dog in Illinois falls into a home improvement project but is okay after being saved by the local fire department. Years ago, one of my cats managed to knock the cover off a vent. She climbed in and was roaming around inside the ductwork. Luckily, after several hours I was able to entice her close enough to the opening and pulled her out. She was no worse for the wear.
OAK PARK, IL
11,000 Cases Of Wings Go Missing From Illinois School District

A school district in Illinois recently figured out they were missing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings. Illinois School District Is Way Over Food Budget For Year. A school district in the Chicago suburbs was investigating an accounting issue. After the first semester, they were already way over the food budget for the whole year. Not just a little but $300,000. Officials discovered that food was purchased but it never arrived at any of the facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart

Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
JOLIET, IL
How Did Groundhog Day Become Such a Big Deal in Illinois?

For well over 100 years Groundhog Day has been celebrated on February 2 throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, but have you ever wondered how this ridiculous tradition started?. The History of Groundhog Day. To fully understand why Groundhog Day is a thing, we need to know that it...
ILLINOIS STATE
Items From Infamous Illinois Murder Scene Are Haunted and Bring Bad Luck?

The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1929 is a dark reminder of the violence that ran rampant in Chicago during the Prohibition era. Al Capone and his gang are infamous for their actions on that day when they gunned down seven members of a rival gang in cold blood. Afterward, the building where it happened was eventually torn down but not before some bricks from its walls were taken and put on display at a local nightclub as reminders to patrons about what had transpired there years earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
Popular Mermaid To Make Appearance At Famous Wisconsin Museum

A rare mermaid sighting has been announced for the Discovery World Museum in Milwaukee for this weekend. As a parent, I understand that sometimes it can be difficult to keep your children entertained. Especially, in the wintertime. If you're looking for something fun to do while getting out of town for a few hours, I have the perfect place for you. The kids will have a great time while learning. It's an amazing combo. Check out the Discovery World Museum in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem

Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
CHICAGO, IL
Butter Isn’t a Carb, Here’s The BEST Chicken Sandwich in Illinois. OMG!

Ever look at a picture of something delicious and think, I'm dropping everything and EATING THIS?!?! I've found the BEST chicken sandwich in Illinois and OMG! MSN. Remember the "Chicken Sandwich Battle Summer?" Massive lines at Popeyes, KFC was pounding their chest about theirs, basically and spot with a chicken sandwich was saying "we are the best."
CHICAGO, IL
That Time My Friend Ran Into Famous Rapper At Illinois Chicken Joint

You're never going to believe me when I tell you this story. It's real, I promise!. Backstory: I'm chillin' with 2 of my friends and we're eating a bunch of McDonald's having a great time. We got to talking about celebrities (my favorite conversation of the night) and my friend, Gabe, said he has met only one celebrity in his lifetime - his favorite personality, in fact.
CHICAGO, IL
Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired

One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
ROCKFORD, IL
