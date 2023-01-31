ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Community Impact Houston

Harris County commissioners grant flood control $64.8M to aid 2018 bond funding shortfall

Harris County commissioners approved $64.8 million in funding from the Harris County Flood Resilience Trust to be transferred to Harris County Flood Control District for 2018 bond projects. (Hannah Brol/Community Impact Newspaper) On Jan. 31, Harris County Commissioners granted $64.8 million in trust funding to the Harris County Flood Control...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Your guide to 14 private schools in the Tomball, Magnolia area

Grades served: K-12 Extracurricular activities: N/A. Tuition: $13,600 (pre-K), $14,350 (grades K-8), $15,000 (grades 9-11) Religious orientation: Christian (Lutheran theology) Extracurricular activities: Varsity athletics, 4-H & Future Farmers of America, academic team, archery, art, athletic trainers, band, bass fishing, cheer, chemistry club, chess club, choir, eSports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, finance club, handbells, Messengers Praise Band, multimedia, National Honor Society, One-Act Play, shotgun, speech & debate, student council, theater, vet medicine.
TOMBALL, TX
KHOU

Pct. 4: Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Spring

SPRING, Texas — A child was rushed to the hospital Friday after being hit by a car in Spring, according to Harris County Precinct 4. This happened on Norhcrest Drive near the Grand Parkway. Klein Oak High School and Northampton Elementary are nearby but it is not known if the child attended any of these schools.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fulshear downtown plans to create connection

Changes to Fulshear’s Downtown District will make the area more accommodating to pedestrians and promote economic development, officials said. (Rendering courtesy city of Fulshear/Community Impact) The city of Fulshear is planning for a reimagining of its downtown streetscape. Several projects are in design with the intent to improve north-...
FULSHEAR, TX
Community Impact Houston

University of Houston-Clear Lake, University of Houston-Downtown awarded nearly $2M in grants to provide students financial assistance

UHCL and UHD were both awarded nearly $1 million each in grants to help students with basic needs insecurities. (Courtesy UHCL & UHD) The U.S. Department of Education awarded nearly $2 million in grants to the University of Houston-Clear Lake and University of Houston-Downtown to provide financial assistance to students, according to a release from UHCL.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Advocates call for keeping communities in tact as Houston ISD redraws trustee districts

The most significant changes in HIA's proposed maps would take place around the southwest Houston neighborhoods of Gulfton and Sharpstown. (Courtesy Houston in Action) As the Houston ISD board of trustees mulls over new trustee district boundary maps, a coalition of community advocates have released proposed maps they say better empower immigrant communities in the district.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

