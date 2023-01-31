Read full article on original website
Harris County commissioners allocate $12.1M to county offices for budget deficits, new staff
On Jan. 31, Harris County commissioners approved $12.1 million to cover deficits in county offices, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners opted to use a $9 million general fund surplus to help cover deficits in the sheriff’s office and...
Harris County commissioners grant flood control $64.8M to aid 2018 bond funding shortfall
Harris County commissioners approved $64.8 million in funding from the Harris County Flood Resilience Trust to be transferred to Harris County Flood Control District for 2018 bond projects. (Hannah Brol/Community Impact Newspaper) On Jan. 31, Harris County Commissioners granted $64.8 million in trust funding to the Harris County Flood Control...
Your guide to 14 private schools in the Tomball, Magnolia area
Grades served: K-12 Extracurricular activities: N/A. Tuition: $13,600 (pre-K), $14,350 (grades K-8), $15,000 (grades 9-11) Religious orientation: Christian (Lutheran theology) Extracurricular activities: Varsity athletics, 4-H & Future Farmers of America, academic team, archery, art, athletic trainers, band, bass fishing, cheer, chemistry club, chess club, choir, eSports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, finance club, handbells, Messengers Praise Band, multimedia, National Honor Society, One-Act Play, shotgun, speech & debate, student council, theater, vet medicine.
Harris County Flood Control District to repair Barker Reservoir tributaries
The project will address erosion and slope failures along a tributary of the Upper Buffalo Bayou. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) The Harris County Flood Control District will begin rehabilitation this winter on tributaries upstream of the Barker Reservoir, according to a district press release. Barker Repair Package 1 will address erosion...
Harris County commissioners split up $1.1B in bond funding for road, park projects
Harris County Commissioners Court met on Jan. 31, approving the allocation of $1.1 billion in bond funds for road and parks projects among the county's four precincts. (Screenshot via www.harriscountytx.gov) On Jan. 31, Harris County commissioners unanimously opted to divide $1.1 billion in bond funding for road and parks projects...
Freebirds, Kyuramen: 5 businesses now open, coming soon east of I-45 in south Montgomery County
Freebirds World Burrito hosted its grand opening Jan. 17. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito opened its newest location in Harper’s Preserve on Jan. 17 off Hwy. 242. “We are excited to bring more burritos and queso to fanatics everywhere. This is our first of many restaurant openings...
Pct. 4: Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Spring
SPRING, Texas — A child was rushed to the hospital Friday after being hit by a car in Spring, according to Harris County Precinct 4. This happened on Norhcrest Drive near the Grand Parkway. Klein Oak High School and Northampton Elementary are nearby but it is not known if the child attended any of these schools.
$591,000 houses: Read about this month's featured neighborhood in The Woodlands
More than 5,100 homes and over 14,000 people live in the community, which is part of the Conroe ISD. (Courtesy Canva) The Village of Grogan’s Mill was the first village to be established in The Woodlands with development beginning in 1974. The community includes more than 5,100 homes and...
16 new retailers now open or coming soon in Conroe, Montgomery
A new Amish store opened Sept. 30 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Slice of Amish) After several openings in 2022, a number of new retailers will open in the Conroe and Montgomery area this year. These listings are not comprehensive. Clothing/home goods. 1. Almost August. 227 N. Main St., Conroe. 832-715-2838. 2....
Harris County Commissioners pass toll road discount for motorists
Commissioners passed an ordinance on Tuesday to reduce local toll road rates by 10 percent.
Harris County commissioners authorize 10% toll road rate reduction, free EZ tag program
On Jan. 31, Harris County commissioners approved a Harris County Toll Road Authority program that will save drivers 10% on toll roads. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) A Harris County Toll Road Authority program that will reduce the cost of tolls by 10% was approved unanimously by Harris County commissioners Jan. 31.
Fulshear downtown plans to create connection
Changes to Fulshear’s Downtown District will make the area more accommodating to pedestrians and promote economic development, officials said. (Rendering courtesy city of Fulshear/Community Impact) The city of Fulshear is planning for a reimagining of its downtown streetscape. Several projects are in design with the intent to improve north-...
City of Pearland sees decline in new residential construction, blames construction costs
Pearland saw a sharp decrease in residential permits issued for single-family homes year over year. (Courtesy Canva) A report from the city of Pearland shows a decrease in permits for single-family homes in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. The quarterly report, which encompasses Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2022, states...
Sugar Land begins $3.3M trail, pedestrian project in First Colony area
From left, City Council members Stewart Jacobson and Carol McCutcheon, Mayor Joe Zimmerman, and City Council members Susanne Whatley and Naushad Kermally pose for a groundbreaking event for the First Colony Trail project. (Courtesy City of Sugar Land) The city of Sugar Land broke ground Jan. 31 on a $3.3...
METRO hosts public feedback meeting Feb. 7 for Gulfton Corridor Project
The Wheeler Transit Center in Midtown sits at the heart of where several modes of transportation intersect. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County will host the first of three public meetings Feb. 7 to get feedback on a proposed new corridor to provide rapid bus service in the Gulfton area.
University of Houston-Clear Lake, University of Houston-Downtown awarded nearly $2M in grants to provide students financial assistance
UHCL and UHD were both awarded nearly $1 million each in grants to help students with basic needs insecurities. (Courtesy UHCL & UHD) The U.S. Department of Education awarded nearly $2 million in grants to the University of Houston-Clear Lake and University of Houston-Downtown to provide financial assistance to students, according to a release from UHCL.
Advocates call for keeping communities in tact as Houston ISD redraws trustee districts
The most significant changes in HIA's proposed maps would take place around the southwest Houston neighborhoods of Gulfton and Sharpstown. (Courtesy Houston in Action) As the Houston ISD board of trustees mulls over new trustee district boundary maps, a coalition of community advocates have released proposed maps they say better empower immigrant communities in the district.
Woodforest National Bank opens H-E-B retail branch in Conroe
Woodforest National Bank representatives gather at the Conroe retail branch's grand opening in December. (Courtesy Liz Grimm Public Relations) Woodforest National Bank celebrated the grand opening of its second H-E-B retail branch Dec. 28, the banking firm announced in a Jan. 30 news release. The new branch, located at at...
Former HISD elementary teacher under investigation after multiple allegations of molestation
The investigation wasn't done until after the teacher resigned in July 2022 after one student made an outcry that spurred additional allegations.
New Elections May Be Needed: Gov. Abbott Addresses Harris County Ballot Shortage
"Harris Co. election ballot paper shortage far bigger than initially estimated. It's so big it may have altered the outcome of elections. It may necessitate new elections. It WILL necessitate new LAWS that prevent Harris Co. from ever doing this again." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
