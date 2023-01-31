Look Back ... to reassured residents in Rocky Hollow, 1998

In breaking news on the front page early in the afternoon of Jan. 31, 1956, came word of a new era in Alabama education: Autherine Lucy, a Black woman, shall be admitted to attend classes at the University of Alabama.

Jan. 31, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.

Jan. 31, 1998, in The Star: Anniston police had good news yesterday for residents of Rocky Hollow Road: A drive-by shooting in the neighborhood earlier this week was an isolated incident. It was targeted at a specific house — probably in retaliation for a burglary elsewhere earlier in the day — and not a case of random violence. Anniston police Chief Wayne Chandler tried to reassure residents regarding the nature of the crime. “This is just not an area where [violence] is present,” Chandler said. Some Rocky Hollow residents said they felt better about things now.