BOSTON – Gov. Maura Healey rode the T for the first time as the leader of the state on Thursday.Healey has promised to hire a new MBTA general manager and to tackle the issues that riders face - including safety and reliability."People around the state have made it clear and we want to first of all make sure people understand that we understand your frustration. We know the challenges it presents in terms of your ability to get to work, to get to doctor's appointments, just to live your lives," Healey said. "We understand people's frustrations with shutdowns, delays and the like. Our commitment is to working real hard to deliver a public transit system that is safe and reliable."Healey said that will include the creation of an independent commission that will look at why there's such a delay in the delivery of new Red and Orange Line cars.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO