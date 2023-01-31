Read full article on original website
KHN
3d ago
If anyone is not guilty due to temporary insanity it’s this woman. Heartbreaking for all involved
Reply(1)
10
Tammy Becker
2d ago
The father forgives her ?? He should be asking her for fogivness. She was sick he was told do not leave her alone at all with kids yet he did.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten PathBR RogersBoston, MA
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Massachusetts mom to be arraigned in deaths of 3 children
BOSTON — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Jan. 27, 2023. A Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be arraigned from a hospital next week in the deaths of her three children. Lindsay Clancy is facing murder and assault charges after her daughter, Cora, 5, and...
Massachusetts ex-tribal leader ordered to pay nearly $210K in bribery case
The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe sentenced to prison for accepting exercise equipment, a luxury hotel stay and other bribes from an architectural firm working with the tribe on a casino has to pay back nearly $210,000, a judge ordered.
wgbh.org
Bristol County Sheriff hires expert to study inmate suicides
Bristol County jails represent about 12% of the state's inmates but account for roughly a quarter of inmate suicides. "Nobody really knows why that's the case," Sheriff Paul Heroux told GBH News Friday, calling the issue a "blind spot" and citing data that goes back as far as 2006. The...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy arraignment date set on charges of killing 3 children
A court date is now set for Lindsay Clancy, 32, as she continues to recover in a Boston hospital after an alleged suicide attempt on the night of the killings of her three young children, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following...
Here’s how many officers have now been suspended as part of police reform in Mass.
New suspensions include two Boston police officers tied to an overtime pay scandal and a Lawrence officer found guilty of rape. Four more Massachusetts police officers have been added to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s list of suspensions, the commission announced Tuesday. The recent additions bring...
3 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in United States
Three Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States.
whdh.com
DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
WMTW
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, Maine's Total Coverage's partner NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition,...
‘His death wasn’t in vain’: Chelsea Captain channels pain of son’s suicide toward helping others
A Chelsea Police Captain is channeling the pain of losing his 24-year-old son to suicide toward helping others. The Chelsea Police Department is now one of the first forces in the nation to display the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in all of its marked cruisers. Capt. David Betz played an instrumental role in making that happen. He’s bracing for the sixth anniversary of his son’s death later this month.
Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train
Ava Harlow reportedly lost her balance on the platform at Boston's BU Central Station and got trapped under a trolley late Friday as a train was leaving the station A Massachusetts woman is on the road to recovery after she was seriously injured when she became trapped underneath a train in Boston. Ava Harlow, 20, of Amesbury, fell underneath a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station late Friday night as the train was leaving the station, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT reported MBTA police said...
MGH co-workers of Duxbury mom charged in deaths of her kids share words of support as GoFundMe grows
Employees at Massachusetts General Hospital who worked alongside Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury woman charged in the deaths of her children, described her as an “amazing mother, nurse, and friend."
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
WPFO
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
Family Outraged After 'Well-Loved' Norwood Teenager Dies In Boston Shooting
Family members are outraged after a 13-year-old boy from Norwood was shot to death in Boston over the weekend. Tyler Lawrence's mother, Remy Lawrence, said her son was walking near his grandparent's house in Mattapan when he was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday, Jan. 29. The gr…
nbcboston.com
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
fallriverreporter.com
Lindsay Clancy’s condition improving daily as GoFundMe fundraiser for husband nears $1 million goal
A Massachusetts mother accused of strangling to death at least two of her three deceased children is still recovering in a Boston hospital after jumping from a second story window in an apparent suicide attempt. According to the New Haven Register, Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone stated Wednesday that...
Medway Father, Veteran Diagnosed With ALS Met With Surge Of Support
Only months after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), an active Medway father now requires a wheelchair and communication technology but is being flooded with support by his community. Mike Chenette was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease in September 2…
‘We have felt your love’: Firefighters thank community for support after Duxbury family tragedy
The Duxbury Fire Department says it’s thankful for all the community support firefighters have received in wake of a family tragedy involving a mother who is charged in the deaths of her three young children.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich, Rowley police among departments that responded to Groveland “swatting”
GROVELAND 一 A hoax call about a violent incident that led to a large police response is now being investigated as a “swatting” incident. Police from Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield and Haverhill were among those who responded to the initial call Wednesday, February 1. Groveland Chief Jeffrey Gillen...
Maura Healey rides T for first time as governor, vowing improvements
BOSTON – Gov. Maura Healey rode the T for the first time as the leader of the state on Thursday.Healey has promised to hire a new MBTA general manager and to tackle the issues that riders face - including safety and reliability."People around the state have made it clear and we want to first of all make sure people understand that we understand your frustration. We know the challenges it presents in terms of your ability to get to work, to get to doctor's appointments, just to live your lives," Healey said. "We understand people's frustrations with shutdowns, delays and the like. Our commitment is to working real hard to deliver a public transit system that is safe and reliable."Healey said that will include the creation of an independent commission that will look at why there's such a delay in the delivery of new Red and Orange Line cars.
Comments / 4