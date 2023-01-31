ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Comments / 4

KHN
3d ago

If anyone is not guilty due to temporary insanity it’s this woman. Heartbreaking for all involved

Reply(1)
10
Tammy Becker
2d ago

The father forgives her ?? He should be asking her for fogivness. She was sick he was told do not leave her alone at all with kids yet he did.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Bristol County Sheriff hires expert to study inmate suicides

Bristol County jails represent about 12% of the state's inmates but account for roughly a quarter of inmate suicides. "Nobody really knows why that's the case," Sheriff Paul Heroux told GBH News Friday, calling the issue a "blind spot" and citing data that goes back as far as 2006. The...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘His death wasn’t in vain’: Chelsea Captain channels pain of son’s suicide toward helping others

A Chelsea Police Captain is channeling the pain of losing his 24-year-old son to suicide toward helping others. The Chelsea Police Department is now one of the first forces in the nation to display the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in all of its marked cruisers. Capt. David Betz played an instrumental role in making that happen. He’s bracing for the sixth anniversary of his son’s death later this month.
CHELSEA, MA
People

Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train

Ava Harlow reportedly lost her balance on the platform at Boston's BU Central Station and got trapped under a trolley late Friday as a train was leaving the station A Massachusetts woman is on the road to recovery after she was seriously injured when she became trapped underneath a train in Boston. Ava Harlow, 20, of Amesbury, fell underneath a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station late Friday night as the train was leaving the station, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT reported MBTA police said...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Maura Healey rides T for first time as governor, vowing improvements

BOSTON – Gov. Maura Healey rode the T for the first time as the leader of the state on Thursday.Healey has promised to hire a new MBTA general manager and to tackle the issues that riders face - including safety and reliability."People around the state have made it clear and we want to first of all make sure people understand that we understand your frustration. We know the challenges it presents in terms of your ability to get to work, to get to doctor's appointments, just to live your lives," Healey said. "We understand people's frustrations with shutdowns, delays and the like. Our commitment is to working real hard to deliver a public transit system that is safe and reliable."Healey said that will include the creation of an independent commission that will look at why there's such a delay in the delivery of new Red and Orange Line cars.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy