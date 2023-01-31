MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Students will finally have their first in-person classes of 2022-23 at Menominee Middle/High School next week. The building has been closed since a rainstorm left it flooded in August. Asbestos was also found on the building’s first floor. The return to the building was delayed several times, including last month when an environmental test revealed the building was not yet safe.

MENOMINEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO