Green Bay, WI

Wisconsin Herd Changes Name for Special Game Empowering Women

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Herd will change it’s name for a special game in Oshkosh. The game will be held Friday, February 3 to support women’s empowerment. The team’s name will be changed to the “Wisconsin HER” and players will wear one-of-a-kind “Wisconsin HER” jerseys...
OSHKOSH, WI
Green Bay Double Homicide Suspect Waives Extradition

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WTAQ-WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
“I Was Humiliated”: Green Bay Man Charged In Double Homicide

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay man admitted killing his girlfriend and her friend, prosecutors allege. Richard Sotka, 48, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, less than a day after the two women were fatally stabbed on Green Bay’s east side. The victims were identified in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Menominee, Michigan, Middle/High School to Finally Open for Students Next Week

MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Students will finally have their first in-person classes of 2022-23 at Menominee Middle/High School next week. The building has been closed since a rainstorm left it flooded in August. Asbestos was also found on the building’s first floor. The return to the building was delayed several times, including last month when an environmental test revealed the building was not yet safe.
MENOMINEE, MI
Lindemann Pleads Not Guilty in Oshkosh Boat Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to a boating crash on the Fox River which injured multiple people. After a sheriff’s department detective testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday, Lindemann was ordered to stand trial, and immediately entered the not guilty pleas to 21 charges, including two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety for the July 9 collision.
OSHKOSH, WI
Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Work Begins to Link Denmark to Central Brown County Water Authority’s system

DENMARK, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A project to bring higher quality water to a Brown County community broke ground. Work began Wednesday afternoon to include the village of Denmark to the Central Brown County Water Authority’s water distribution system. The system supplies water from Lake Michigan to multiple communities,...
DENMARK, WI

