94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin Herd Changes Name for Special Game Empowering Women
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Herd will change it’s name for a special game in Oshkosh. The game will be held Friday, February 3 to support women’s empowerment. The team’s name will be changed to the “Wisconsin HER” and players will wear one-of-a-kind “Wisconsin HER” jerseys...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Double Homicide Suspect Waives Extradition
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WTAQ-WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
94.3 Jack FM
“I Was Humiliated”: Green Bay Man Charged In Double Homicide
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay man admitted killing his girlfriend and her friend, prosecutors allege. Richard Sotka, 48, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, less than a day after the two women were fatally stabbed on Green Bay’s east side. The victims were identified in the...
94.3 Jack FM
Menominee, Michigan, Middle/High School to Finally Open for Students Next Week
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Students will finally have their first in-person classes of 2022-23 at Menominee Middle/High School next week. The building has been closed since a rainstorm left it flooded in August. Asbestos was also found on the building’s first floor. The return to the building was delayed several times, including last month when an environmental test revealed the building was not yet safe.
94.3 Jack FM
Officials: Extreme Cold Temperatures Likely Played a Role in Sturgeon Bay Man’s Death
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Extreme cold temperatures likely attributed to a Sturgeon Bay man’s death, officials say. On Tuesday morning, police were called to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue for a report an unconscious man on the side of the road. The man has been...
94.3 Jack FM
‘Vietnam Remembered: 50 Years Later’ to Include Aircraft Displays, Activities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The people and aircraft that participated in the Vietnam War will be remembered 50 years after the end of direct hostilities during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, which will be held July 24-30 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh. The 70th edition of the Experimental Aircraft...
94.3 Jack FM
Lindemann Pleads Not Guilty in Oshkosh Boat Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to a boating crash on the Fox River which injured multiple people. After a sheriff’s department detective testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday, Lindemann was ordered to stand trial, and immediately entered the not guilty pleas to 21 charges, including two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety for the July 9 collision.
94.3 Jack FM
Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
94.3 Jack FM
Work Begins to Link Denmark to Central Brown County Water Authority’s system
DENMARK, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A project to bring higher quality water to a Brown County community broke ground. Work began Wednesday afternoon to include the village of Denmark to the Central Brown County Water Authority’s water distribution system. The system supplies water from Lake Michigan to multiple communities,...
94.3 Jack FM
Woman Accused of Burglarizing De Pere Church on Christmas Pleads Not Guilty
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman accused of breaking into a church on Christmas Day pleaded not guilty Friday to burglary and theft charges. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, returns to court March 13 for a preliminary hearing. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Our Lady of...
