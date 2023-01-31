ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University at Buffalo Reporter

Inaugural vendor fair to spotlight UB alumni startups

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Graduates of the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership will showcase their products and services at the inaugural CEL Alumni Vendor Fair, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the UB Educational Opportunity Center, 555 Ellicott St. The event,...
Fall break, changes to academic calendar approved

UB will modify its academic calendar to include a two-day fall break in mid-October. President Satish K. Tripathi and Provost A. Scott Weber approved the policy change following the Faculty Senate passing a resolution on Dec. 15 by a margin of 40 to 8. Other changes to the academic calendar...
Andreadis and Feltri are Named AAAS Fellows

University at Buffalo faculty members Stelios Andreadis, PhD, and M. Laura Feltri, MD, have been elected fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals. The lifetime honor is bestowed on AAAS members...
UB expert examines significance of Black History Month in schools and society

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Black History Month arrives shortly after each New Year, but does 2023 bring any changes surrounding Black history and how it’s being discussed and taught in schools?. Not according to LaGarrett King, PhD, director of the Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education...
UB receives grant to improve vital pulp therapy, a root canal treatment alternative

UB researcher Hacer Aksel has received a grant from the American Association of Endodontists’ Foundation for Endodontics to investigate a potential biomarker to support the success of vital pulp therapy, an alternative to root canal treatment that aims to preserve and maintain the healthy pulp tissue in damaged teeth.
UB-led research team develops groundbreaking protein mapping technique

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A groundbreaking technique for in-depth mapping of protein localizations in whole tissue developed by researchers in the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences has been published in Nature Communications. The open-access journal is affiliated with Nature, the premier international science and technology journal....
