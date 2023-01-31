Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter
Inaugural vendor fair to spotlight UB alumni startups
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Graduates of the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership will showcase their products and services at the inaugural CEL Alumni Vendor Fair, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the UB Educational Opportunity Center, 555 Ellicott St. The event,...
University at Buffalo Reporter
Fall break, changes to academic calendar approved
UB will modify its academic calendar to include a two-day fall break in mid-October. President Satish K. Tripathi and Provost A. Scott Weber approved the policy change following the Faculty Senate passing a resolution on Dec. 15 by a margin of 40 to 8. Other changes to the academic calendar...
University at Buffalo Reporter
Andreadis and Feltri are Named AAAS Fellows
University at Buffalo faculty members Stelios Andreadis, PhD, and M. Laura Feltri, MD, have been elected fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals. The lifetime honor is bestowed on AAAS members...
University at Buffalo Reporter
UB expert examines significance of Black History Month in schools and society
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Black History Month arrives shortly after each New Year, but does 2023 bring any changes surrounding Black history and how it’s being discussed and taught in schools?. Not according to LaGarrett King, PhD, director of the Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education...
University at Buffalo Reporter
UB receives grant to improve vital pulp therapy, a root canal treatment alternative
UB researcher Hacer Aksel has received a grant from the American Association of Endodontists’ Foundation for Endodontics to investigate a potential biomarker to support the success of vital pulp therapy, an alternative to root canal treatment that aims to preserve and maintain the healthy pulp tissue in damaged teeth.
University at Buffalo Reporter
UB-led research team develops groundbreaking protein mapping technique
BUFFALO, N.Y. – A groundbreaking technique for in-depth mapping of protein localizations in whole tissue developed by researchers in the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences has been published in Nature Communications. The open-access journal is affiliated with Nature, the premier international science and technology journal....
University at Buffalo Reporter
Toxic metals in baby food: Researchers find ‘concerning’ gaps in U.S. regulations
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Rice cereal, formula, purees and puffs. They’re among the most popular products purchased from the baby food aisle. And they share one more thing in common: They likely contain toxic metals. What’s more, the U.S. doesn’t have the kind of strict regulations for commercially produced...
