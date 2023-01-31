Read full article on original website
JOYCE FORET
Joyce R. Eusea Foret, 90, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA and from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Raceland, LA.
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux
Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
Bulldogs go back-to-back in thrilling win over rival Lions
The LCO girls’ basketball team accomplished their season-long goal, repeating as parish champions. But to get there, they had to endure an epic, 15-round fight from their biggest rival in one of the best middle school basketball games in a long, long time in our area. LCO beat Golden...
Bishop Mario Dorsonville appointed Fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Houma- Thibodaux
Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, STL, D.Min., currently an auxiliary bishop and vicar general of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., as the Fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The announcement was made this morning in Rome and Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States.
GALLERY: LCO vs. Golden Meadow - boys and girls
LCO got a parish sweep of Golden Meadow in 2 thrilling games played in The Tank before a crowd of approximately 1,000 people in the South Lafourche gym. See photos of the game online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
Nicholls Names Dr. Christopher Bonvillain as Director of University Graduate Studies
THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls has named Dr. Christopher Bonvillain as Director of University Graduate Studies. "I look forward to the challenges and responsibilities of my new position and the opportunity to guide and improve graduate education at Nicholls by expanding graduate studies through enrollment and new graduate programs, upholding academic quality in university graduate programs and representing Nicholls as the Director of University Graduate Studies,” said Dr. Bonvillain.
GALLERY: Lockport vs. Raceland - Middle School Basketball
Lockport and Raceland wrapped up their 2022-2023 regular seasons this week, facing off against one another at Central Lafourche. See photos of the games online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR. The Pirates won the girls' game. The Cubs won the boys' game.
CIS launched national Cardiology platform in partnership with Lee Equity partners
HOUMA, LA – February 1, 2023 – Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), one of the largest independent cardiovascular practices in the country, announced the launch of a national cardiovascular platform, Cardiovascular Logistics, in partnership with private equity firm Lee Equity Partners, headquartered in New York City. The...
