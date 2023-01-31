Joyce R. Eusea Foret, 90, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA and from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Raceland, LA.

RACELAND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO