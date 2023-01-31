ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City receives $1M grant to plan for safer streets, sidewalks

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation granted Oklahoma City $1 million to help create safer streets. Oklahoma City ranked fourth in states with the highest number of auto-pedestrian accidents, car wrecks and cyclist collisions. Now, the city hopes to address these problems by making streets, sidewalks and bike lanes safer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Latest round of ice spells trouble for drivers across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Another round of icy conditions Thursday morning spelled trouble for drivers across Oklahoma and the thin layer of ice caused some spinouts and crashes. "There's been multiple vehicle accidents in all areas of the county," Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Thursday morning. Oklahoma woke up...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Overturned semitrailer causes traffic delays on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A rollover crash involving a semitrailer caused traffic along Interstate 40 in northern Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes were narrowed between Interstate 235 and Eastern Avenue. Sky 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

More Winter Weather Moving In

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another round of sleet, snow and freezing rain/ice moves in tomorrow. Overnight lows across the state will be in the teens and 20’s, so you will need to drip your faucets to protect your pipes. Cloudy, breezy and cold tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will make...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school districts closed, move to remote learning Thursday due to winter weather

Several school districts will be closed or have transitioned to virtual learning Thursday because of the latest round of winter weather that's hit Oklahoma. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said Thursday will be a snow day, and students do not need to log in or complete any work from home. All OKCPS school buildings and administrative offices will be closed, and only district-level staff will work remotely.
OKLAHOMA STATE

