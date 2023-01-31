Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Related
ODOT: Major interchange could soon get the green light
The green light could soon come in the final phase of construction for the I-44 and I-235 area.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Leaving sprinklers on during freezing temperatures can be dangerous, Oklahoma City officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — As freezing temperatures stretch across the state, an Oklahoma crew worked to keep the road safes when people forgot to turn off their sprinklers. When sprinklers turn on during freezing temperatures, it can lead to plants and roads freezing. “Especially when the temperature is below 32...
KOCO
OTA: State transportation official received threats over turnpike plan through Cleveland County
OKLAHOMA CITY — The passionate debate over a planned turnpike in Cleveland County has taken a dark turn after an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority official said they are being threatened with physical harm. Jessica Brown, the spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet, said there have been threats of physical bodily...
Wild chase ends in crash in northeast Oklahoma City
A wild chase in northeast Oklahoma City ended in a crash early Friday morning.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
ODOT: I-40 reopens at I-235 following accident
Drivers along a busy interstate may experience delays due to a crash.
KOCO
Oklahoma City receives $1M grant to plan for safer streets, sidewalks
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation granted Oklahoma City $1 million to help create safer streets. Oklahoma City ranked fourth in states with the highest number of auto-pedestrian accidents, car wrecks and cyclist collisions. Now, the city hopes to address these problems by making streets, sidewalks and bike lanes safer.
KOCO
Tourism Department looking for companies to fill void at state parks following Swadley's scandal
WATONGA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department held an open house at Roman Nose State Park in Watonga to give restaurants and vendors a chance to see the inside of a facility they could move into. The agency is looking for a new company to fill the...
KOCO
Officials use beet juice to treat roads ahead of Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials used beet juice to treat the roads ahead of the Oklahoma winter weather. Oklahomans may have noticed the roads weren’t as bad as they were Monday. KOCO 5 talked to the city staff in Oklahoma City and they said beet juice is a big reason.
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
KOCO
Latest round of ice spells trouble for drivers across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Another round of icy conditions Thursday morning spelled trouble for drivers across Oklahoma and the thin layer of ice caused some spinouts and crashes. "There's been multiple vehicle accidents in all areas of the county," Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Thursday morning. Oklahoma woke up...
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
KOCO
Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
KOCO
Overturned semitrailer causes traffic delays on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rollover crash involving a semitrailer caused traffic along Interstate 40 in northern Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes were narrowed between Interstate 235 and Eastern Avenue. Sky 5...
KOCO
Winter weather causes Shawnee woman to slip, fall and break tailbone
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The winter weather caused a woman in Shawnee to slip and fall, breaking her tailbone. Street crews have been working around the clock, taking care of the roads during the ice storm. EMSA said car crashes haven’t been their top call. It’s been slips and falls....
KFOR
More Winter Weather Moving In
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another round of sleet, snow and freezing rain/ice moves in tomorrow. Overnight lows across the state will be in the teens and 20’s, so you will need to drip your faucets to protect your pipes. Cloudy, breezy and cold tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will make...
KOCO
OKC Astronomy Club hosting watch party to view green comet that hasn't been seen since Stone Age
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans will be able to see a green comet in the sky that hasn't been seen since the Stone Age. At the beginning of this week, the comet approached its closest point on its path to Earth; however, you can still see it Friday night. Now that the snow and ice have cleared, it's the perfect time to get outside and view the green comet.
KOCO
Oklahoma school districts closed, move to remote learning Thursday due to winter weather
Several school districts will be closed or have transitioned to virtual learning Thursday because of the latest round of winter weather that's hit Oklahoma. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said Thursday will be a snow day, and students do not need to log in or complete any work from home. All OKCPS school buildings and administrative offices will be closed, and only district-level staff will work remotely.
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say it was a hoarding situation
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation.
